"Never again", "Be ready to defend Reece" - Reece James' own goal for Chelsea sees Liverpool fans have a field day 

Chelsea star Reece James scored an embarrassing own goal in their friendly game against Club America on July 17, and Liverpool fans are having a field day about it.

Just five minutes after Timo Werner put the Blues in front, James leveled the scoring for the Mexican side by putting the ball into his own net.

The right-back wanted to pass it back to Marcus Bettinelli but the goalkeeper was off his line and couldn't intercept the ball despite a quick reaction.

It calmly hit the bottom corner and just like that, the score was 1-1.

James' own goal sent Twiterrati into overdrive, iliciting hilarious reactions from the fans, especially the Liverpool supporters.

The Chelsea star often draws comparisons with compatriot Trent Alexander-Arnold as both exhibit similar playing styles.

Last season, however, James was hailed as the better right-back among the two, although both players accounted for 14 Premier League goals each.

He struck five goals and made nine assists, while his Reds counterpart netted only twice but assisted 12 times.

Following his latest gaffe, though, James has become the butt of all the jokes from Liverpool fans, who had a field day on social media.

Some mockingly claimed that James was "supposed to be better than Trent", while one warned Chelses fans to "be ready to defend James" from Alexander-Arnold fans.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Roy @Requides Am i supposed to believe Reece James is better than Trent Am i supposed to believe Reece James is better than Trent 😭

✈️ @CFC_AUDU Be ready to defend Reece James over that own goal with Trent Arnold fans today. #FCSeries Be ready to defend Reece James over that own goal with Trent Arnold fans today. #FCSeries

#6🇧🇷 @CareFreeSilva Doesn’t matter how many mistakes Reece James does he is still and always will be clear of Trent. Doesn’t matter how many mistakes Reece James does he is still and always will be clear of Trent.

𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧 🧉 @DarwinNunezProp people really tried to push the agenda that reece james is better than trent people really tried to push the agenda that reece james is better than trent 😭

Fernando @Altairhhh No vuelvan a comprar a Reece James con Trent Alexander-Arnold. Nunca más. No vuelvan a comprar a Reece James con Trent Alexander-Arnold. Nunca más.

Angel 🇲🇽 @nottherealcarb

And I’m meant to believe he’s better than Trent Reece James own goalAnd I’m meant to believe he’s better than Trent Reece James own goal 😭😭😭And I’m meant to believe he’s better than Trent 😭😭😭

e @exoticronaldo reece james isn't better than trent alexander-arnold and never will be reece james isn't better than trent alexander-arnold and never will be 👍👍👍

Henry @ohyeahhenryCFC Liverpool fans waiting to use that for the Trent and Reece debate 🙃 Liverpool fans waiting to use that for the Trent and Reece debate 🙃😂

Ruben Hernandez @rubaych31 “Reece James is better than Trent..” “Reece James is better than Trent..” https://t.co/EeWlowuB3T

Chelsea off to a winning start in pre-season

Despite the own goal, Chelsea managed to win over Club America after Mason Mount struck an amazing goal with just seven minutes of normal time remaining.

It wasn't their best performance but Thomas Tuchel will be delighted to see his team get their pre-season campaign off to a winning start.

The Blues, who're now under new management, are aiming to return to trophy-winning ways next season after ending their last season without one.

After being dormant in the transfer market for a while, Chelsea recently announced two new signings in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

With more likely to follow, things are looking on the up for the west London side again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far