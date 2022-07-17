Create
"Never again", "Be ready to defend Reece" - Reece James' own goal for Chelsea sees Liverpool fans have a field day 

The Blues beat Club America 2-1 in a club friendly
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified Jul 17, 2022 10:31 AM IST

Chelsea star Reece James scored an embarrassing own goal in their friendly game against Club America on July 17, and Liverpool fans are having a field day about it.

Just five minutes after Timo Werner put the Blues in front, James leveled the scoring for the Mexican side by putting the ball into his own net.

The right-back wanted to pass it back to Marcus Bettinelli but the goalkeeper was off his line and couldn't intercept the ball despite a quick reaction.

It calmly hit the bottom corner and just like that, the score was 1-1.

James' own goal sent Twiterrati into overdrive, iliciting hilarious reactions from the fans, especially the Liverpool supporters.

The Chelsea star often draws comparisons with compatriot Trent Alexander-Arnold as both exhibit similar playing styles.

Reece James just passed it into his own net 🥴(via @TUDNUSA)https://t.co/UHcLmiUziw

Last season, however, James was hailed as the better right-back among the two, although both players accounted for 14 Premier League goals each.

He struck five goals and made nine assists, while his Reds counterpart netted only twice but assisted 12 times.

Following his latest gaffe, though, James has become the butt of all the jokes from Liverpool fans, who had a field day on social media.

Some mockingly claimed that James was "supposed to be better than Trent", while one warned Chelses fans to "be ready to defend James" from Alexander-Arnold fans.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Am i supposed to believe Reece James is better than Trent 😭
Be ready to defend Reece James over that own goal with Trent Arnold fans today. #FCSeries
@brfootball @TUDNUSA I thought Reece was better than Trent?😹😹
Doesn’t matter how many mistakes Reece James does he is still and always will be clear of Trent.
people really tried to push the agenda that reece james is better than trent 😭
No vuelvan a comprar a Reece James con Trent Alexander-Arnold. Nunca más.
Reece James own goal 😭😭😭And I’m meant to believe he’s better than Trent 😭😭😭
reece james isn't better than trent alexander-arnold and never will be 👍👍👍
Liverpool fans waiting to use that for the Trent and Reece debate 🙃😂
“Reece James is better than Trent..” https://t.co/EeWlowuB3T

Chelsea off to a winning start in pre-season

Despite the own goal, Chelsea managed to win over Club America after Mason Mount struck an amazing goal with just seven minutes of normal time remaining.

Mount's fantastic late goal seals the win! 😁🔵 2-1 🟡 | #FCSeries https://t.co/4SqD0cVUHz

It wasn't their best performance but Thomas Tuchel will be delighted to see his team get their pre-season campaign off to a winning start.

The Blues, who're now under new management, are aiming to return to trophy-winning ways next season after ending their last season without one.

After being dormant in the transfer market for a while, Chelsea recently announced two new signings in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

With more likely to follow, things are looking on the up for the west London side again.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury
