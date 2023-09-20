"Never been so blown away by a player" "Gerrard esque" - Liverpool fans react as new signing dominates 2023-24 kit sales 

Fans online have reacted to Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai becoming the most popular name on the kits for Liverpool for the 2023-24 season.

Liverpool completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in July, triggering is €70 million release clause, on a five-year deal. The 22-year-old became the fourth most expensive signing in the Reds' history, behind Virgil van Dijk (£75 million), Alisson Becker (£65 million) and Darwin Nunez (£64 million).

Since making his debut for the Anfield club, Szoboszlai has been displaying his footballing prowess, with one goal in five games. The Hungarian midfielder has also been named Liverpool's Men's Player of the Month for August.

Expand Tweet

Apart from the ground, the 22-year-old also has a massive influence on the Reds' kit sales for the 2023-24 season of the Premier League. According to the Anfield Talk, Szoboszlai is the most popular name on the kits for Liverpool this season.

Interestingly, the summer signing has left behind the likes of the Reds' fifth-highest scorer of all time, Mohamed Salah.

Hence, fans also came forward on X (formerly Twitter) to show their love for the young midfielder. Some of the supporters said that Szoboszlai acquired the qualities of a perfect midfielder like Steven Gerrard while a few simply nodded in favor of the Hungarian.

"Szoboszlai deserves it to be honest. I've never been so blown away by a player's start to their career at Liverpool. The shift he puts in off the ball is crazy. Stood up and clapped in my living room when he ran back from the corner to win the ball vs. Wolves," one user tweeted.

"People know that Szoboszlai could be our next midfield machine with his Gerrard-esque qualities. The fact he is a number 8 as well makes him even more special," another wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alexis Mac Allister, who also joined Liverpool in the summer, is third on the list ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai becomes the third-fastest player in Premier League

Dominik Szoboszlai has already kickstarted his journey in the Premier League by becoming the Reds' Men's Player of the Month for August. However, that's not all, he has also become the third-fastest player in the Premier League.

It happened when the Hungarian midfielder ran across the ground to catch up with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto on Saturday, September 16. According to This is Anfield, Szoboszlai's recorded sprint speed was 36.76km/h at Molineux.

As stated by Mail's Lewis Steele, Manchester City's Kyle Walker is the fastest player in the Premier League with a clocked speed of 37.31km/h. Behind the English defender, the second place is occupied by Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene, whose recorded speed was 36.93km/h.