"Never a debate!" - Jamie Carragher picks 3 current stars in all-time Liverpool XI

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has picked his all-time XI for the Reds.

The 44-year-old TV pundit has picked three players from the current team in his all-time Liverpool XI.

He told CBS:

"Well it would start with the goalkeeper, obviously, and that would be a toss-up between Ray Clemence and maybe the goalkeeper now, Alisson Becker."

Carragher ultimately picked Clemence over the Brazilian by stating that the Reds started winning European Cups and league titles under the former custodian.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk has made the back four along with Alan Hansen and Steven Nicol.

He said:

"Then you go to the back four, and that's where I have two of the current back four in. So I've gone for Trent Alexander-Arnold, ahead of Phil Neal who won four European Cups but I've gone with that because I think the influence Trent has on this team is greater than Phil Neal."

He added:

"Alan Hansen, before Virgil van Dijk came along, was the greatest centre back who played for the club, so he's alongside Virgil van Dijk."

He further said:

"And the position for Liverpool that is never set in stone, left back. Steve Nicol I've gone for, he wasn't a renowned left-back, he played right across the back four, he was Footballer of the Year, so a special player and I've decided to go with him."

Michael Reid @michael_reid11 For the first time in the club's history, Liverpool have reached the semi-final of the League Cup, FA Cup and European Cup/Champions League in the same season. #LFC For the first time in the club's history, Liverpool have reached the semi-final of the League Cup, FA Cup and European Cup/Champions League in the same season. #LFC

Carragher's midfield four includes John Barnes, Graeme Souness, Steven Gerrard and current Reds star Mohamed Salah.

Asked about Salah's inclusion, the former Reds defender said:

"In midfield we've got some legendary figures in there and again someone from the current team. Mo Salah has got to go in. He is a Liverpool legend, what he's done in this Jurgen Klopp team. He goes into a position that, again, there was never a real standout figure for me on the right hand side of that attack. So Mo Salah."

The 44-year-old had no qualms in picking the legendary duo of Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush as the two forward.

He said:

"Strikers. This is not a debate. Never been a debate! Any Liverpool fan, anywhere in the world, should always pick Kenny Dalglish, the greatest figure in Liverpool's history in terms of player, manager, what he did around the Hillsborough disaster."

He added:

"In his first season, scoring the winning goal in the European Cup final. King Kenny was born that night and he was always famous for that little dinked finish. We've got Ian Rush as well!"

When it came to picking the manager, Carragher opted for Bill Shankly.

He said:

"The manager would have to be Bill Shankly, the man who started the legendary club of Liverpool Football Club."

Liverpool have had several iconic players over the years

The Reds are one of the biggest teams in the history of European football. Several legendary players has represented the club over the years.

Carragher naming three players from the current squad shows the talent of the squad built by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield right now.

William Hill @WilliamHill



12 - Liverpool, Man Utd

8 - Chelsea

3 - Leeds, Man City

2 - Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Spurs

1 - Aston Villa, Derby County



The Reds have won nine out of their previous 11 ties. Most European Cup semi-final appearances by English clubs:12 - Liverpool, Man Utd8 - Chelsea3 - Leeds, Man City2 - Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Spurs1 - Aston Villa, Derby CountyThe Reds have won nine out of their previous 11 ties. #UCL Most European Cup semi-final appearances by English clubs:▪️ 12 - Liverpool, Man Utd▪️ 8 - Chelsea▪️ 3 - Leeds, Man City▪️ 2 - Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Spurs▪️ 1 - Aston Villa, Derby CountyThe Reds have won nine out of their previous 11 ties. #UCL https://t.co/3GPUVM9ZUf

Some big names such as Steve Heighway, Billy Liddell, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Ian Callaghan, John Toshack and Roger Hunt miss, just to name a few.

It is not an easy job to name the best XI to have ever played for such a great club but Carragher has done a fair job.

Edited by Diptanil Roy