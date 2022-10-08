“Never disrespect this man”, “Incredible in every possible way” – Manchester City fans hail 28-year-old star as ‘best in the world’ after display in 4-0 win over Southampton

Manchester City fans were spellbound by Joao Cancelo's sensational performance during his team's 4-0 win against Southampton in the Premier League on October 8.

The Portuguese opened the scoring as he fired home a left-footed effort into the bottom corner after getting past James Ward-Prowse.

Phil Foden doubled City's lead as he found a clinical finish from a Kevin de Bruyne pass. Riyadh Mahrez made it three for Pep Guardiola's team as he finished a Rodri cross in a superb manner.

Erling Haaland inevitably got on the scoresheet as the Norwegian scored the fourth goal for the Cityzens in the 65th minute of the game. Cancelo got the assist for the goal as he found the striker inside the box.

He has now scored two goals and registered five assists in 13 games for the club in all competitions this season.

Fans heaped praise on the Portuguese for yet another spectacular display.

Many opined that Cancelo is currently the best full-back in the world and can easily play as a winger for any side. Others went a step further to label him as the greatest full-back of all time.

Here are the best reactions across Twitter from Manchester City fans after yet another masterclass from Joao Cancelo:

Nwanneka OmecheMcfc🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 @nwanneka_omeche Cancelo is a fullback, he plays left back, right back and is better than your winger.

He is the best in the world.

Never disrespect this Man. Cancelo is a fullback, he plays left back, right back and is better than your winger.He is the best in the world.Never disrespect this Man. https://t.co/75frjAEARf

Real Talk Manchester City @RealTalkMCFC Joao Cancelo is man of the match without a shred of doubt. 10/10 performance. This guy is incredible in every possible way Joao Cancelo is man of the match without a shred of doubt. 10/10 performance. This guy is incredible in every possible way

⁹ 8x🏆 @ErlingRoIe Joao Cancelo might be the greatest FB of all time. He’s so talented Joao Cancelo might be the greatest FB of all time. He’s so talented

City Xtra @City_Xtra Joao Cancelo: A simply sensational footballer. An all-rounder. 🍾 Joao Cancelo: A simply sensational footballer. An all-rounder. 🍾🇵🇹

Ryan @bernardooooV3 Joao Cancelo is seriously unrivalled as a fullback, no one comes close. He’s a natural 10 playing back there it’s just beautiful Joao Cancelo is seriously unrivalled as a fullback, no one comes close. He’s a natural 10 playing back there it’s just beautiful

𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 @IeeSZN Joao Cancelo best fullback in the world, without a doubt. Joao Cancelo best fullback in the world, without a doubt.

Duke of ManCity👑 @DukeofMancity



Ladies and gentlemen Joao cancelo Modern day attacking wingbackLadies and gentlemen Joao cancelo Modern day attacking wingback ⚡Ladies and gentlemen Joao cancelo https://t.co/zjx2RpETVn

Hassan @riyadpasta7 We need to have a conversation about Joao Cancelo.



The best fullback in the world, and could easily be the best winger in most teams as well. We need to have a conversation about Joao Cancelo. The best fullback in the world, and could easily be the best winger in most teams as well. https://t.co/s2KoFU5WZG

Pep Guardiola credits Manchester City dressing room for helping Erling Haaland to flourish

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has been absolutely sensational since arriving at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window. He has scored 20 goals in 13 games for the Cityzens in all competitions so far this campaign.

However, Guardiola believes his dressing room deserves the lions share of credit for Haaland's rise. Here's what the Spanish tactician told the media ahead of his team's clash against Southampton (via manchestereveningnews.co.uk):

"Every press conference I have done this season, out of 50 questions 45 are for Erling. For me, it is ok. We are fortunate that the guys who are here accept it perfectly, There are other guys who would not like it. Guys who had won four or five Premier Leagues and yet all the talk was about Erling? They would not like it in other clubs."

He further added:

"Here, they are delighted because we have Kevin [De Bruyne] who is an exceptional person. He is happy to have him because both know they can be better playing alongside. The same for all of them We don't have players that say why do they just talk about him where at many clubs it happens. We don't have that. This is why it is a joy to train these players."

Manchester City will next face Copenhagen away in the UEFA Champions League on October 11. They will then travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on October 16.

