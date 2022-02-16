"Never easy to win a cup competition" - William Gallas slams critics for playing down Chelsea's Club World Cup triumph 

Former Premier League defender William Gallas has slammed critics for playing down Chelsea's achievements as the Blues won the FIFA Club World Cup. Thomas Tuchel's side managed to overcome Palmeiras with a 2-1 scoreline after extra time at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Blues became the third English club to win the FIFA Club World Cup after Liverpool and Manchester United. The West London club lost out to Corinthians in the 2012 edition of the tournament.

Chelsea celebrating their 21st title under Roman Abramovich was subject to criticism by some including former Blues' midfielder Craig Burley. The 50-year-old called the celebrations 'embarrassing' and labeled the Club World Cup a 'nonsense' trophy.

Gallas, however, does not agree with the Scotsman. The former French defender claimed that it is never easy to win a cup competition and the commitment required to win it deserved the celebration. Gallas told Metro:

“I don’t know why anyone would criticize Chelsea for celebrating winning a competition. It’s another trophy to add to their honors. I think comments like this come from people who haven’t played the game. If you play in any cup competition, the players are all working so hard to get to the final and win."

Gallas added:

"You want to celebrate the victory properly. It's never easy to win a cup competition, no matter what it is and who the competition are. The commitment required deserves the celebration and releases all the pressure built up over each match. Congratulations to Chelsea on their success.”

The Blues fought really hard in the final to ensure a late victory against an inspired Palmeiras side. Romelu Lukaku’s 10th goal of the season was canceled out by Raphael Veiga from the spot.

Kai Havertz, though, kept his cool by converting his own penalty in the 117th minute to secure the third piece of silverware of Tuchel's era at Stamford Bridge.

Can Chelsea add more trophies to their cabinet?

The London giants have a chance to add to their glory as they play Liverpool later this month in the League Cup final. The Blues are also still alive in the FA Cup and are set to face Lille in the Round of 16 of the Champions League as they look to defend their European title.

Tuchel's side, however, are pretty much out of the Premier League title race as they sit 16 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

