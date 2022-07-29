“Never, not even for a second” – Former Chelsea striker says he has no regrets over deciding to leave Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has made it clear that he doesn't intend to return to the Blues this summer and is happy at AS Roma. He claimed that his decision to move to the Italian club was the right one and he wants to improve next season with the club.

Abraham, 24, joined Roma last summer from Chelsea for around €40 million. The Blues, though, have added a buyback clause to his contract so they can buy him for €80 million in the summer of 2023.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, the England international was asked about the clause.

He replied:

"Believe me: I don't think about the future, but about the present. I focus exclusively on the season that is about to begin, because I want it to be even more rewarding than the first I experienced in Italy."

Abraham was then asked if he regretted leaving Stamford Bridge, to which he replied:

"Never, not even for a second. Choosing Roma was one of the right decisions I've made in my life."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 9 - Tammy Abraham has scored nine goals in this season's Europa Conference League. The only English players to score more in a single season in a major European competition (excl. quals) are Alan Shearer (11 in 2004-05 UEFA Cup) and Stan Bowles (11 in 1976-77 UEFA Cup). Lion. 9 - Tammy Abraham has scored nine goals in this season's Europa Conference League. The only English players to score more in a single season in a major European competition (excl. quals) are Alan Shearer (11 in 2004-05 UEFA Cup) and Stan Bowles (11 in 1976-77 UEFA Cup). Lion. https://t.co/yKq3sMdGPC

Abraham scored 27 goals and provided five assists in 53 matches in all competitions for Roma last season.

He helped the Italian side win the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League, scoring nine goals in 13 matches. It was the club's first trophy since the 2008 Coppa Italia.

Chelsea lost another potential defensive target after Barcelona signed Jules Kounde

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via Football365), Barcelona's signing of centre-back Jules Kounde from Sevilla has hampered Chelsea's transfer plans in two ways.

The Blues were highly interested in signing Kounde but the 23-year-old Frenchman chose to move to the Catalans.

Thomas Tuchel's side had identified Manchester City defender Nathan Ake as an alternative last month. They approached the Dutchman and agreed on personal terms but the Cityzens blocked the move.

The Blues were ready to still make an offer for the 27-year-old but Manchester City needed a replacement to let Ake go. However, one of City's targets as the Dutchman's replacement was Kounde, who joined Barcelona. Hence, they are now unwilling to let Ake leave this summer.

This comes as a big blow to Chelsea, who have already lost Kounde and Raphinha to Barcelona. The Catalans are also interested in signing Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, having already signed Andreas Christensen.

With the new season coming up soon, the west London club need to sort out their defensive issues soon. They will start their Premier League 2022-23 campaign against Everton on August 6.

