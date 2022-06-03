“Never fails to deliver”, “Someone needs to test this guy” – Spain fans thrilled by performance of one player during 1-1 draw with Portugal in UEFA Nations League

Spain fans were highly impressed by midfielder Gavi's performance in their 1-1 draw against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, June 2 in Benito Villamarin.

The 17-year-old put up yet another brilliant performance, as he often has in his short career for the national side. He completed one dribble, gave two accurate long balls, made two key passes, and had a passing accuracy of 94%.

Gavi was also key in Spain's goal in the match as he progressed with the ball before playing it brilliantly to Pablo Sarabia. He passed the ball to Morata, who scored in the 25th minute to give them the lead against Portugal.

Gavi also did well on the defensive side of things, making two interceptions and one tackle and winning four ground duels..

Spanish fans took to Twitter to heap praise on the midfielder. Here are some of their reactions:

Stanley📌 @manlike_stan_ He's only 17 but never fails to deliver. Gavi is built different He's only 17 but never fails to deliver. Gavi is built different 🔥 https://t.co/ZdYVCDjFKl

Rishav. @Rishavismo Gavi owned Bruno there. Gavi owned Bruno there.

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Lovely stuff by Gavi! The balance, the decision making, and the timing/weight of the pass - spot on! Lovely stuff by Gavi! The balance, the decision making, and the timing/weight of the pass - spot on!

Stanley📌 @manlike_stan_ Look at that beautiful counter attacking goal from Spain. Gavi the mastermind. Too good Look at that beautiful counter attacking goal from Spain. Gavi the mastermind. Too good 🔥

Kylian @flontistack Gavi is 17y old and he’s DANCING with Fernandes. Gavi is 17y old and he’s DANCING with Fernandes.

MessiCentre @CentreMessi A 17 year old destroyed Portugal's backline #SpainvsPortugal Wow, Gavi's pass that lead to the goalA 17 year old destroyed Portugal's backline Wow, Gavi's pass that lead to the goal 😍😍 A 17 year old destroyed Portugal's backline 👏 #SpainvsPortugal

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay Gavi balling like he's been with the National Team since 2007.



I love him! Gavi balling like he's been with the National Team since 2007.I love him!

𝙆 @Khalifabarca I refuse to believe Gavi is 17 years old someone needs to test this guy I refuse to believe Gavi is 17 years old someone needs to test this guy

This was the Barcelona youngster's only sixth appearance in national colors since making his debut in last year's Nations League. He made his debut in Spain's 2-1 win over Italy in the semi-finals before they lost in the final against France.

Gavi has also played 46 senior matches for Barcelona in all competitions so far, scoring two goals and making six assists.

Portugal score late to hold Spain in yet another draw between the two sides

Portugal started the game with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench as Andre Silva played up front with Rafael Leao and Otavio. They failed to make much of an impact in the game as Spain piled up the pressure from the front. The Portuguese tried to build attacks but lacked any cohesiveness or drive.

Morata scored in the 25th minute from a Sarabia cross and piled further pressure on from there. The hosts made six attempts on goal in the first half with two being on target. Meanwhile, Portugal managed just three shots with none being on target.

The second half saw the Spanish side dominate possession at 62%. They made another five attempts on goal but failed to keep any on target.

Ronaldo was eventually brought on just after the hour mark for Otavio but with Portugal failing to keep possession, he couldn't make much of an impact either.

Just when it seemed the match would end in a win for the hosts, the visitors struck brilliantly. Ronaldo dropped deep to receive the ball and pass it to Joao Cancelo. The right-back played a neat one-two with Ruben Neves before putting in a low cross for Ricardo Horta to equalize.

Spain should've had the winning goal a few minutes later but Jordi Alba missed a header from close range with the goal gaping.

It ended 1-1 in what was the fifth consecutive draw between the two sides.

