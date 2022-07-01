“Never off the floor”, “Get up, get up” – Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher involved in hilarious Twitter exchange with Everton fan after Richarlison transfer

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was involved in a hilarious back-and-forth exchange with an Everton fan on Twitter following Richarlison's move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Richarlison, 25, has joined Tottenham from Everton in a £50 million deal, which comes off the back of an impressive past season with the Toffees. The Brazilian forward managed 13 goals and three assists in 40 appearances for Everton last season and was crucial to their Premier League survival.

However, the Brazilan had his fair share of criticism, with many scrutinizing the player for perhaps looking to win fouls too easily.

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has given the 25-year-old a hard time throughout the campaign and an Everton fan teased the former England defender following the move.

Alluding to the fact that the Sky Sports pundit's opinion might change now he's joined Spurs, the Toffees fan wrote on Twitter:

"Carragher next season: 'Clever that from Richarlison. Goes down and wins a free kick for Spurs.'"

Carragher, not one to shy away from friendly banter, responded humorously:

"Everton fans next season: Never off the floor Richarlison! Get up, get up!"

Jamie Carragher @Carra23

Never off the floor Richarlison! Get up, get up!! @FinKitch Everton fans next season:Never off the floor Richarlison! Get up, get up!! @FinKitch Everton fans next season: Never off the floor Richarlison! Get up, get up!! 😂😂

Richarlison was ranked the fourth most-fouled player in the league last season and fans and pundits continue to debate whether the Brazilian goes down too easily.

Liverpool will miss Richarlison in the Merseyside derby

Richarlison is a polarizing character

It feels strange to say that Liverpool will miss Richarlison when they face Everton come next season but the Brazilian added a feisty layer to the rivalry.

In the Reds' 2-0 win over the Toffees in April, Richarlison caused all sorts of commotion through what many deem to be play-acting. Carragher was irritated by the Brazilian during the game, saying on commentary (via Mirror):

"Honestly, get up. Every week I watch him play like that. Get up. Carry on. [Abdoulaye] Doucoure gets a yellow card now because Richarlison goes down and there's nothing wrong with him."

Richarlison would bite back at the former Anfield hero following a monumental 3-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace, which secured Everton's league safety.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Wash your mouth before you talk about me and Everton and I don't respect you."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Richarlison Andrade @richarlison97 @Carra23 wash your mouth before you talk about me and everton and I don't respect you @Carra23 wash your mouth before you talk about me and everton and I don't respect you 💩 I actually quite like this, if Twitter was about when I was a player I’m sure I would’ve called pundits out quite a lot!! twitter.com/richarlison97/… I actually quite like this, if Twitter was about when I was a player I’m sure I would’ve called pundits out quite a lot!! twitter.com/richarlison97/…

Now with Richarlison headed to Spurs, the Merseyside derby will no longer feature the hot-headed Brazilian. Perhaps when Jurgen Klopp's side clashes with Tottenham, the rivalry between the Anfield faithful and Richarlison will continue.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far