"Ego of Neymar ability of Darren Bent", "Retired from winning trophies" - Rival fans react to Tottenham Hotspur signing Richarlison from Everton 

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit. Rival fans, namely from the Chelsea and Arsenal camps, are poking fun at the transfer, claiming the Brazilian will struggle in north London.

Tottenham beat Arsenal in the top-four race in the 2021-22 campaign, securing Champions League football on the final matchday. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is backing coach Antonio Conte to do even better this term. The Brazilian ace’s signing serves as a testament to the faith the board has in the Italian manager.

#WelcomeRicharlison ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit.

Spurs have not disclosed the transfer fee, but as per reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 25-year-old has cost them a mini fortune. According to the Italian, Richarlison has joined the Lilywhites for a £60 million fee, becoming one of the most expensive transfers in the club’s history.

Fans of rival clubs do not see much value in the transfer and have been criticizing the Brazilian forward for his ego and lack of ability, among other things. Here is how the Twitterati reacted to Tottenham Hotspur’s announcement:

Since making his Premier League debut in 2017, the former Watford star has taken part in 173 English top-flight fixtures, recording 48 goals and 16 assists. He has signed a five-year contract (until June 2027) with Conte’s side.

Richarlison could prove to be an important addition to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur heroically secured Champions League football at the end of the last campaign. While they were superb in the final weeks, they required considerable help from the Gunners, who practically imploded at the business end of the season.

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son popped up with crucial goals and assists over the course of the Premier League campaign, contributing 40 goals to the Londoners’ tally. Without the duo producing the goods, Spurs would have had a hard time securing a respectable finish.

Perisic, Bissouma, Forster, Richarlison: Paratici completes 4 signings in 4 weeks. Richarlison has successfully completed his medical as new Tottenham player in Brazil, with member of Spurs staff following him. Contracts signed 12h ago, all 100% done. Official soon.

Spur’s top-four finish was commendable, but they cannot expect rivals to implode or their two forwards to fire on all cylinders all the time every season.

Richarlison’s signing could serve as their security blanket. His numbers have not been overly impressive so far. But under Conte’s keen eyes, he could improve on his decision-making and become a dependable source for goals.

