"Never gets benched", "He is not performing at all" - Barcelona fans unhappy with veteran's inclusion in XI to face Athletic Club

Barcelona fans aren't impressed to see Robert Lewandowski start in their Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash with Athletic Club tonight (January 24).

Lewandowski has endured a difficult sophomore season with the Blaugrana with many questioning his contribution this season. The veteran striker has bagged 12 goals and five assists in 27 games across competitions.

The Polish frontman finished last season as La Liga's top scorer with 23 goals in 34 games as Barcelona won the title. But, he sits joint-ninth in the La Liga goalscoring charts this season with just eight in 18 games.

Two-time La Liga-winning coach Fabio Capello reckons Lewandowski has been failing Xavi this season:

"Lewandowski is failing him (manager Xavi) a little bit, he's not the same as last year, and that's important. There are few centre-forwards. Haaland is a player who improves every year, because he is young; but Lewandowski this year is not playing at the level we know him to. And that's a problem."

Nevertheless, Lewandowski starts up top for Barcelona in attack alongside Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres. The latter will be looking to build on his stellar performance in a 4-2 La Liga win against Real Betis in which he scored a hat-trick.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, and Pedri are in midfield for the Catalan giants. The trio worked well together in the win away at Betis last Sunday (January 21).

Inaki Pena continues in goal due to Marc-andre ter Stegen's absence through a long-term injury. The Spanish shot-stopper will be in the sticks, while Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Alejandro Balde are in defense.

One fan asked why the Polish superstar never gets dropped:

"Lewandowski never gets benched.. sigh."

Another fan slammed Xavi's decision:

"Xavi mistake with Lewandowski again ffs keep giving him minutes he is not performing at all."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Xavi's decision to start the under-fire Lewandowski:

Barcelona will reportedly not stand in Robert Lewandowski's way if he wishes to depart in the summer

Robert Lewandowski could be headed to the Saudi Pro League.

Lewandowski could be headed for a summer departure amid his questionable run of form this season. The Poland international has garnered interest from the clubs from the fast-growing Saudi Pro League.

Diario Sport (via GetFootballNewsSpain) reports that Lewandowki will be allowed to decide his future. The La Liga giants still hold the Pole in high regard, including the higher-ups and the coaching staff.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in July 2022 for €45 million. He has two years left on his contract but Barca president and his fellow board members feel the striker has earned the right to decide his future.