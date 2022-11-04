"Never give up on us!" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Manchester United fans after Europa League win 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a message with supporters after the Red Devils' win over Real Sociedad on November 3.

Erik ten Hag's side beat the Spanish side 1-0 at the Anoeta Stadium in their final UEFA Europa group stage game. A goal from Alejandro Garnacho, set up by Ronaldo, was enough for the visitors to seal the victory.

After the match, the Portuguese ace shared a post on his social media handles with the caption:

"We move on and we keep going after our goals this season! Thanks to our supporters that never give up on us!"

Manchester United needed to beat Real Sociedad by at least two goals to win the group. They will now have to face a team that has dropped out of the UEFA Champions League in a play-off.

Regardless, it was a gritty performance from United as the hosts made 13 attempts at goal with four being on target. In contrast, the English side had four attempts in the entire 90 minutes.

The Red Devils managed to hold on and extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

They will now face one out of Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax, Red Bull Salzburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP, Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk in the play-offs.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, Manchester United will next face Aston Villa on Sunday, November 6.

Manchester United interested in signing Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

As per Media Foot, the Red Devils are interested in signing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as Ronaldo's replacement.

The Cameroonian striker has been in good form this season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 13 matches in all competitions.

Manchester United, meanwhile, need to sign forwards as Ronaldo is now 37-year-old and hasn't been prolific this season. Moreover, Anthony Martial's injury concerns have left the Red Devils short in that department this season.

Ronaldo has registered just three goals and two assists in 15 appearances in all competitions with just one goal coming in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford has been in decent touch, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 16 appearances.

However, Manchester United will still need to strengthen their attack in January or next summer.

Choupo-Moting, 33, has played in the Premier League previously for Stoke City, registering five goals and five assists in 30 matches. His current contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2023 but the Bavarians want to keep him.

