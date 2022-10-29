“Never gives us a chance to laugh at him”, “He would literally solve all our problems” – Rival fans salute Manchester City star after stunning display in Leicester win

Rival fans lauded Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne for his fantastic performance against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday (29 October).

The Cityzens managed to secure a 1-0 win against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium. De Bruyne scored the only goal of the game as he smashed home a fantastic free kick in the 49th minute of the game.

Since arriving in Manchester in 2015, the Belgian has been one of the best players in the league. He has been producing the goods for Pep Guardiola's side this season as well, scoring three goals and providing 11 assists in 16 games across all competitions.

Fans praised De Bruyne's performance as many opposing supporters noted that the Belgian midfielder never gave them the chance to make fun of him.

Others opined that De Bruyne is more relevant in the football world at the moment than Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after De Bruyne's stunning performance for Manchester City:

Trey @UTDTrey This De Bruyne guy never gives us a chance to laugh at him, I’m tired of this guy man This De Bruyne guy never gives us a chance to laugh at him, I’m tired of this guy man 😭

Samuel @SamueILFC If I could sign any player in the world with an unlimited budget, my first pick would always be De Bruyne, he would literally solve all our problems. If I could sign any player in the world with an unlimited budget, my first pick would always be De Bruyne, he would literally solve all our problems.

pure @EnglishAccent2 Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfielder in the world so far in this season. Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfielder in the world so far in this season. https://t.co/A9AYWs3rR7

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge That's just World Class by De Bruyne.... That's just World Class by De Bruyne....

:) kobi🧡 @kobiwaynejr I think we can all agree Kevin De Bruyne is more relevant in todays football than Ronaldo, modric and Toni Kroos I think we can all agree Kevin De Bruyne is more relevant in todays football than Ronaldo, modric and Toni Kroos

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Kevin De Bruyne is who Real Madrid fans thought Zidane was. Kevin De Bruyne is who Real Madrid fans thought Zidane was.

Andy Blaq 🇬🇭 @FCB_blaq Can't believe Manchester United fans once compared Bruno to De- Bruyne. Such a disrespect to the idolo Can't believe Manchester United fans once compared Bruno to De- Bruyne. Such a disrespect to the idolo

Pep Guardiola's side are now at the top of the Premier League table with 29 points. However, they have played one game more than Arsenal, who have 28 points. City will return to action on Wednesday (2 November) against Sevilla in a UEFA Champions League home clash.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola thinks Manchester United are coming back

Leicester City v Manchester City - Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Erik ten Hag's Manchester United by a scoreline of 6-3 when the two sides met at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season.

However, Guardiola believes United are finally coming back to their best, as he recently told the media (via BBC):

"I have the feeling United are coming back. Finally, United is coming back. I've seen it on Thursday [the 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol], and against Chelsea in the first half [of the 1-1 draw last weekend].

"I said I like what I see of United right now. There will be a lot of teams like United fighting. That's why you have to fight to qualify for the Champions League and fight for the title."

