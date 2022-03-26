“Never going to change” – Gareth Southgate offers interesting opinion on England players involved in rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City

England manager Gareth Southgate has spoken about the impact of the intense rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City has had on the England dressing room.

Both teams have formed a titanic rivalry in recent years and have established themselves as the reigning duopoly in the Premier League. Both sides also boast a sizable English core, many of whom feature for the national team regularly.

England @England



See how the lads have been getting on ahead of today's game: Goals, goals, goals!See how the lads have been getting on ahead of today's game: Goals, goals, goals! ⚽️See how the lads have been getting on ahead of today's game:

Southgate was quoted as saying by Liverpool Echo:

“I don’t see it being an issue at all. This group is incredibly close. Hendo [Jordan Henderson] and Raheem [Sterling] are such close pals and that is never going to change. But both of them are going to fight for their team on the pitch. That is how it should be. I would expect them all to be going hell for leather over the coming months and doing what they need to do for their clubs to try to win things.”

Southgate added:

“We all know that when we come together, we’ve got this other part of the family that is tight and knows what it wants to do to help England succeed.”

Southgate will hope he can lead his team to success at the World Cup in Qatar for only the second time in England's history.

The Liverpool and Manchester City players will have to set aside any issues they have, as they head into the World Cup with a decent chance at winning the crown.

Liverpool and Manchester City fans will be given 100 free buses for the FA Cup semi-final

The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

On April 16, Wembley will see two of the strongest clubs in English football square off. Both the Reds and the Cityzens will be looking to progress to the final and win the FA Cup.

The English Football Association has agreed to provide 100 free buses to approximately 5,000 fans to make the trip to London. According to a statement by the FA, the buses will start their journeys at Manchester City and Liverpool's respective stadiums.

After the game, some of the buses will be available for the return trip to the respective stadiums. This will certainly improve the mood of the fans, many of whom would be unable to attend the game due to a lack of direct trains to London.

In what is expected to be a searing-hot affair, both Manchester City and Liverpool fans will be hoping their sides move one step closer to lifting the FA Cup.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar