"Never good to have a traitor near you" "So-called Muslim deep in witchcraft" - Paul Pogba's brother Mathias says French midfielder used witch doctor to cast spell on PSG superstar 

Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, has accused the French midfielder of using a witch doctor to cast a spell on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Kylian Mbappe.

Mathias issued a statement on social media in response to allegations by his brother that he was involved in an attempted €13 million blackmail of the 29-year-old footballer.

In the post, Mathias warned the PSG winger of the Juventus midfielder's sinister intentions, claiming he is a 'hypocrite' and a 'traitor'.

Mathias said (via Get Football French News):

"Kylian, now do you understand? I have no negative feeling towards you, my words are for your good, everything is true and proven - the witch doctor is known. Sorry about this, brother. A so-called Muslim deep in witchcraft, it’s never good to have a hypocrite and a traitor near you.”

"I've no negative feeling towards you, my words are for your good, everything is true, the witch-doctor is known! A so-called Muslim deep in witchcraft, it’s never good to have a traitor near you (Paul)!"

The controversial story began when Mathias promised to disclose 'great revelations' about his brother, Paul Pogba, in a bizarre video he posted on social media. The French midfielder's brother claimed that the public deserves to know certain things about Paul.

He said (via The Mirror):

"The French, English, Italian and Spanish public - in other words - the whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's teammates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things."

Mathias ended the video with comments on PSG's Mbappe. He said:

"I will tell you very important things about [Mbappe] and there will be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words. Everything could be explosive and make a lot of noise."

Paul Pogba accuses brother Mathias of blackmail attempt

Paul Pogba claims that his brother, Mathias, was involved in a blackmail attempt by an organized gang, as reported by The Guardian.

The French international told authorities that he was cornered by childhood friends and armed men wearing masks demanding €13 million from him, according to France Info. Paul claimed that he recognized his brother among the suspects (via Get Football French News).

The Juventus midfielder issued a statement signed by his lawyers, his mother and his agent. The statement surfaced after Mathias posted a video on social media threatening to reveal certain things about Paul and PSG forward Mbappe.

The statement said (via The Guardian):

"Mathias Pogba's recent statements on social media are unfortunately no surprise. They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba. The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation."

