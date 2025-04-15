“Never in my life have I seen anyone play as he plays" - Argentina president Javier Milei heaps praise on 'superlative' Lionel Messi

Argentina's president, Javier Milei, recently spoke about his admiration for Lionel Messi. He heaped praise on the Inter Miami star, describing him as a superlative player.

Speaking about Messi on the podcast Nuera, president Milei said (via Ojogo.pt):

"I have never in my life seen anyone play like he does. He is a superlative player. I am a crazy fan of [Lionel] Messi. When all the local media was attacking Lionel Messi, there are videos of me talking about him being the best player of all time."

Messi came under heavy criticism a couple of years ago after failing to replicate his success at the club level with La Albiceleste. Despite being at the peak of his career, he struggled to lead his country to a trophy. They lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany and consecutive Copa America finals to Chile (2015, 2016).

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner shockingly quit international football in 2016 after missing a penalty in the Copa America final against Chile. However, he rescinded his decision and returned to the national team a few months later.

In 2021, Messi finally ended his drought with the national team as he led Argentina to the Copa America. The following year, he won the Finalissima and guided La Albiceleste to their third FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar, emerging as the best player of the tournament. He won another Copa America title in 2024.

Lionel Messi is regarded as a national icon in Argentina and one of the country's best players of all time alongside Diego Maradona. The 37-year-old is his country's record goalscorer with 112 goals and 61 assists in 191 games.

Former USMNT coach hails Lionel Messi as the greatest player in the world

Former USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter believes that Lionel Messi is the best player in the world. The Chicago Fire manager praised Messi's abilities after his side held the Argentine and Inter Miami to a stalemate (0-0) in the MLS on Sunday, April 14.

Berhalter was asked what makes the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner the best player in the world. He said (via The Sports Bank):

"It was interesting watching him up close. It’s just quality, he understands the game. Normally, his acceleration and change of direction is just different level where you can’t get close to him. You saw a couple times tonight, as you try to get close to him, he just shifts, changes directions with the ball and he makes it extremely difficult."

"Those two free kicks that he has – you’re holding your breath because it almost feels like a penalty kick. When he gets those opportunities, it’s like, this is a goal. So that’s frustrating, but that’s what makes him who he is," he added.

Lionel Messi has been in top form for Inter Miami in the ongoing campaign. He has eight goals and three assists in 10 appearances across competitions.

