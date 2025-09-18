  • home icon
  • Football
  • Marcus Rashford
  • "NEVER the problem", "Someone put the camera on Amorim" - Fans call out Manchester United as Marcus Rashford scores brace in Barcelona win

"NEVER the problem", "Someone put the camera on Amorim" - Fans call out Manchester United as Marcus Rashford scores brace in Barcelona win

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 18, 2025 22:13 GMT
Marcus Rashford scored for Barcelona against Newcastle United
Marcus Rashford scored for Barcelona against Newcastle United

Marcus Rashford scored twice for Barcelona in their win over Newcastle United, prompting fans to call out Manchester United for how they handled him. The Spanish giants claimed a 2-1 win at St. James' Park, with their on-loan star netting both of their goals on the night.

Ad

Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal with an option to be made permanent in the summer transfer window. The England international had been frozen out by his boyhood club after falling out of favour with coach Ruben Amorim, and moved to Spain in an underwhelming transfer.

In the absence of the injured Lamine Yamal, Hansi Flick handed the Manchester United loanee a start, and he delivered an excellent display. The 27-year-old found the net twice, both in the second half, to put the Magpies to the sword in front of their own fans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rashford's performance got football fans excited, and a number of them took the opportunity to pile on Manchester United on X.

A fan expressed their delight for the forward, pointing out that the Red Devils were the problem.

Ad
"am so happy for Marcus Rashford. Truly one of the good guys. Nothing but smiles, and that’s all he deserves. He was NEVER the problem, Manchester United Football Club was" , they posted.

Another fan asked to see how Amorim feels after Rashford's performance.

Ad
"SOMEONE PUT THE CAMERA ON RUBEN AMORIM", they posted.

A fan pointed to the forward as England's first choice in his position.

Ad
"Guys think he isn’t England’s starting LW 😂😂😂", they wrote.

A fan questioned the reasoning behind Manchester United's poor treatment of the forward.

Ad
"Damn bro, imagine loaning and selling a player like this. Fack!", they wrote.

A fan expressed their delight at Rashford's showing in the game.

Ad
"BRO i cannot stress how much us rashford fans deserve this 😭😭😭 we’ve been preaching for years he is *THIS* player", they posted.

Marcus Rashford has now opened his account for Barcelona, having failed to do so in his four appearances for the club to start the new season. His goals set the tone for an enjoyable evening for La Blaugrana, as they picked up from where they stopped at the end of lost season with another win.

Ad

Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford makes history for Barcelona

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford has made history as he became the first English goalscorer for Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, as per @eurofootcom. The forward scored twice to lead his side to a convincing 2-1 win, claiming all three points.

Ad

Rashford headed home his first of the game in the 58th minute after a cross from Jules Kounde. His second goal was a stunner in the 67th minute, firing home from range after some nice footwork from the Englishman to evade his markers.

Barcelona have not had many English players join them over the years, hence the lack of Champions League goalscorers from England since the competition was renamed in 1993. Rashford would hope to have done enough to earn him a start against Getafe at the weekend and continue to perform excellently throughout the course of the season.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications