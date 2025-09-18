"NEVER the problem", "Someone put the camera on Amorim" - Fans call out Manchester United as Marcus Rashford scores brace in Barcelona win

Marcus Rashford scored twice for Barcelona in their win over Newcastle United, prompting fans to call out Manchester United for how they handled him. The Spanish giants claimed a 2-1 win at St. James' Park, with their on-loan star netting both of their goals on the night. Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal with an option to be made permanent in the summer transfer window. The England international had been frozen out by his boyhood club after falling out of favour with coach Ruben Amorim, and moved to Spain in an underwhelming transfer. In the absence of the injured Lamine Yamal, Hansi Flick handed the Manchester United loanee a start, and he delivered an excellent display. The 27-year-old found the net twice, both in the second half, to put the Magpies to the sword in front of their own fans. Rashford's performance got football fans excited, and a number of them took the opportunity to pile on Manchester United on X. A fan expressed their delight for the forward, pointing out that the Red Devils were the problem.MATT 🅿️ @PapaPincusLINKI am so happy for Marcus Rashford. Truly one of the good guys. Nothing but smiles, and that’s all he deserves. He was NEVER the problem, Manchester United Football Club was.&quot;am so happy for Marcus Rashford. Truly one of the good guys. Nothing but smiles, and that’s all he deserves. He was NEVER the problem, Manchester United Football Club was&quot; , they posted. Another fan asked to see how Amorim feels after Rashford's performance.𝑻𝒋 @Tylerjmes_LINKSOMEONE PUT THE CAMERA ON RUBEN AMORIM&quot;SOMEONE PUT THE CAMERA ON RUBEN AMORIM&quot;, they posted. A fan pointed to the forward as England's first choice in his position.Ian @IanM1stLINKGuys think he isn’t England’s starting LW 😂😂😂&quot;Guys think he isn’t England’s starting LW 😂😂😂&quot;, they wrote. A fan questioned the reasoning behind Manchester United's poor treatment of the forward. 2 Cold Scorpio @Ic3EvaaLINKDamn bro, imagine loaning and selling a player like this. Fack!&quot;Damn bro, imagine loaning and selling a player like this. Fack!&quot;, they wrote. A fan expressed their delight at Rashford's showing in the game.ethan. @frdrjpiLINKBRO i cannot stress how much us rashford fans deserve this 😭😭😭 we’ve been preaching for years he is *THIS* player&quot;BRO i cannot stress how much us rashford fans deserve this 😭😭😭 we’ve been preaching for years he is *THIS* player&quot;, they posted. Marcus Rashford has now opened his account for Barcelona, having failed to do so in his four appearances for the club to start the new season. His goals set the tone for an enjoyable evening for La Blaugrana, as they picked up from where they stopped at the end of lost season with another win. Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford makes history for BarcelonaManchester United loanee Marcus Rashford has made history as he became the first English goalscorer for Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, as per @eurofootcom. The forward scored twice to lead his side to a convincing 2-1 win, claiming all three points. Rashford headed home his first of the game in the 58th minute after a cross from Jules Kounde. His second goal was a stunner in the 67th minute, firing home from range after some nice footwork from the Englishman to evade his markers. Barcelona have not had many English players join them over the years, hence the lack of Champions League goalscorers from England since the competition was renamed in 1993. Rashford would hope to have done enough to earn him a start against Getafe at the weekend and continue to perform excellently throughout the course of the season.