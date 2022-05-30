"Never quite lived up to his potential" - Fabrizio Romano names 2 Manchester United stars who could leave this summer 

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that both Eric Bailly and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could end up leaving Manchester United in the summer. Both defenders will see their contracts run out in June of 2024.

Following yet another disappointing, trophyless campaign, the Red Devils might need a major makeover to become competitive in England and Europe next season. New manager Erik ten Hag could do away with underperformers at the club and bring in new players who suit his style of play.

Neither Wan-Bissaka nor Bailly impressed with their performances in the 2021-22 campaign and could end up being discarded this summer. As per the Italian transfer expert, Wan-Bissaka is set to have a direct meeting with Ten Hag soon. The expectation, however, is for him to leave the club for good, alongside Bailly.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote:

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka is one of a few players facing an uncertain future at Manchester United this summer. The 24-year-old has never quite lived up to his potential since joining the Red Devils from Crystal Palace, and he now has Diogo Dalot as more of a genuine threat for his place in the starting line up.”

“Wan-Bissaka expects to have a direct meeting with new manager Erik ten Hag soon to discuss his future, but within the club, the expectation is for him to leave in the summer. Manchester United will evaluate the proposals: Crystal Palace have taken information but only for a loan move. Man United are also expecting other clubs in the coming weeks, but certainly Wan-Bissaka has a chance to leave the club as well as Eric Bailly.”

Bailly, who joined the club from Villarreal in 2016, has featured in 113 games for the Old Trafford unit across competitions, scoring a single goal. Wan-Bissaka, on the other hand, has featured in 126 games for United in all competitions, recording two goals and 10 assists.

Diogo Dalot’s Manchester United career could 'take off' under Erik ten Hag

Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot joined Manchester United from Porto in July 2018. Since then, he has primarily played second fiddle to Wan-Bissaka, patiently waiting for his chance.

As per Romano, Ten Hag has received positive feedback on the 23-year-old. He added that Dalot could fit into Ten Hag’s system, which could give him an opportunity to find his footing.

Romano wrote:

“It’s important to say that Diogo Dalot is a player on whom Ten Hag has had positive feedback. The young Portuguese looks like he could fit in well into Ten Hag’s style of football, so this could be a chance for his Old Trafford career to really take off.”

Dalot has so far played only 65 games for the Mancunians across competitions, scoring a single goal and providing three assists.

