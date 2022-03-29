"Never really nailed down what was expected"- Luke Chadwick says it's best for all parties involved if Manchester United star leaves this summer

Former Premier League midfielder Luke Chadwick believes the time is right for Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United. The Frenchman's contract will expire this summer, and he is unlikely to sign an extension.

Pogba joined United from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world-record fee of £89 million. The 29-year-old has shown glimpses of his ability at Old Trafford but has failed to live up to expectations. He has often been criticised for his lack of consistency and off-field antics over the years.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was heavily linked with a move away from United last summer, but he opted to stay at the club. He has endured an up-and-down season, providing nine assists in 16 Premier League games. Chadwick believes the midfielder's departure could be the best solution for all parties involved.

"He seems to perform at a consistently high level for France and maybe not as consistently for Man United. He's had times where he hit some really good form, particularly when he played on the left wing," Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

"It seemed like they'd found a home for him where he could really excel, but again, the inconsistency came back; the injuries came back and he's never really nailed down what was expected of him when he was re-signed from Juventus. I think it is at the point now where it's probably best for all parties that he goes on to something new."

The 29-year-old was one of the standout players in France's 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph. He also helped Didier Deschamps' men win the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

Pogba has bagged 39 goals and 51 assists in 229 appearances across competitions for Manchester United. He has helped the club win an EFL Cup and a Europa League title.

Juventus are frontrunners to sign Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid have expressed an interest in Paul Pogba recently. According to si.com, the Bianconeri have begun negotiations with the Frenchman over a move this summer.

Reports suggest Pogba is keen to return to Turin and reunite with manager Massiliano Allegri. The duo spent two years together at the Serie A club, winning two Serie A and as many Coppa Italia titles. The Manchester United star evolved into one of the best midfielders in the world under Allegri.

“I had a great relationship with Pogba, that’s true - but it’s not time to talk about new signings”. Juventus manager Allegri on Paul Pogba rumours: “Makes no sense to talk about him. Paul plays for Man United and I don’t know what he’s gonna do next season”.“I had a great relationship with Pogba, that’s true - but it’s not time to talk about new signings”. Juventus manager Allegri on Paul Pogba rumours: “Makes no sense to talk about him. Paul plays for Man United and I don’t know what he’s gonna do next season”. 🇫🇷 #MUFC“I had a great relationship with Pogba, that’s true - but it’s not time to talk about new signings”. https://t.co/Wd5JIEDhQO

Juventus are going through a transition at the moment. They are fourth in the Serie A standings and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 by Villarreal.

Allegri's side could, therefore, make some statement signings like Pogba this summer to boost their chances of a serious title challenge next season.

