"Never say never" - Arsenal star's agent leaves door open for move to Serie A in the future

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has said that his client would be open to returning to Serie A in the future.

Jorginho has previously played 151 games in Serie A for Hellas Verona (18) and S.S.C. Napoli (133), registering nine goals and 15 assists. He joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018.

The 31-year-old then moved to Arsenal in January earlier this year and has made 19 appearances for them. However, he has fallen down the pecking order this season following the arrivals of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice. Jorginho has played just 17 minutes this season across three substitute appearances.

Some reports had linked the Italy international with a move to Fenerbahce but his agent Santos denied these claims. Hr has, however, kept the door open for a future move for Jorginho to Serie A, and told Tutto Napoli:

“Italy is always in our hearts, never say never. If there is an Italian team that needs Jorge and his characteristics, we will see what will happen.”

Santos added:

“Jorginho’s characteristic is unique and needed by all teams in the world. When the coach needs that characteristic he will call Jorge.”

As per football.london, Jorginho's potential move to Fenerbahce was also affected by Thomas Partey's injury.

Ian Wright tells new Arsenal signing to 'calm down'

As mentioned earlier, the Gunners signed Kai Havertz from London rivals Chelsea for £65 million earlier this summer.

The German midfielder has had a rough start to his career at the Emirates. He has failed to provide any goal contribution in five games across competitions and his performances have drawn a lot of criticism.

In the north London side's 3-1 win over Manchester United, Havertz missed an excellent chance to score, slashing at the ball from close range. He also gave the ball away in the build-up to United's only goal of the game.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright shared his thoughts on that chance and the German's overall stint with the Gunners, saying (via Mirror):

"He needs these kinds of things to happen for him. He has obviously taken his eye off the ball. I am thinking 'This is what he needs (a goal).' He needs to settle himself down. There is a lot of talk about him.

"It's a great touch. A great touch! But he has just slashed his foot at it. Instead of just watching it. Anything on target and you score."

He added:

"I think, at the moment, that's how it's going for him. It came off Anthony Martial's hand to get to him, so I can't complain about that. At the same time, it's the kind of chance you hope he takes so he can start to get himself going at Arsenal – I haven’t seen that for a long time. The Arsenal fans are still waiting for it to happen for him."

Havertz will hope to bounce back after the international break when Arsenal take on Everton at Goodison Park on September 17.