"Never say never" - Ex-Chelsea star refuses to rule out Stamford Bridge return

Former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham has hinted at a potential return to Stamford Bridge in the future. The England international, who currently plays for AS Roma, has entertained the possibility of moving back to his boyhood club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Chelsea have €80m buy back clause for Tammy available in July. Tammy Abraham on Chelsea: “Never say never in football. Right now, my focus is on Roma — I’ve no other plans. Maybe I’ll stay at Roma for the next ten years, maybe not. You never know”, told Four Four Two.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Chelsea have €80m buy back clause for Tammy available in July. Tammy Abraham on Chelsea: “Never say never in football. Right now, my focus is on Roma — I’ve no other plans. Maybe I’ll stay at Roma for the next ten years, maybe not. You never know”, told Four Four Two. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿ℹ️ Chelsea have €80m buy back clause for Tammy available in July. https://t.co/RfELhPOCMr

Abraham spent the majority of his formative years at the west London outfit. The English forward became a mainstay in the first-team squad after Chelsea legend Frank Lampard took over as manager in the summer of 2019.

Abraham had a great season that year, racking up 15 goals in 34 matches in the English top tier. However, the England international fell down the pecking order the following campaign after Thomas Tuchel replaced Lampard as Chelsea's head coach.

He managed to score only six goals that season, following which he secured a £34 million move to AS Roma ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. Abraham has now discussed a possible return to Stamford Bridge. The Englishman told FourFourTwo:

“Chelsea? [In] football never say never. Right now, my goal and my attention is focused on Roma. We want to finish the season strong. I still haven’t started thinking about anything other than being here and doing my best. I’m not in a hurry. Maybe I’ll stay at Roma for the next ten years, or maybe not. You never know what’s around the corner."

Abraham seems to be enjoying life in Italy, putting on some great performances at Roma under manager Jose Mourinho. The England international has racked up 10 goal contributions in 27 Serie A appearances this term.

"He is a legend, I love him" - Former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham heaps praise on Jose Mourinho

Abraham lavished praise on the former Chelsea manager, lauding him for his managerial expertise. The England international said (in the aforementioned interview with FourFourTwo):

"Mourinho? He is a legend. I love him. He’s what we call a real boss. He is a leader. When he speaks, you listen to him. He knows how to manage his men, he is one of the best in the world in this field.”

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL Should Chelsea make a move for Tammy Abraham this summer? 🤔 Should Chelsea make a move for Tammy Abraham this summer? 🤔 https://t.co/nAlg4bVLp5

Abraham added:

“He knows how to guide you, how to really get into your skin. Even if you’re doing a great job, he’ll still try to get you to do more.”

Mourinho had two stints as Chelsea boss, from 2004 to 2007 and from 2013 to 2015. The Portuguese manager has brought great success to the west London outfit, winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and three Carabao Cups.

The Blues are currently tenth in the league standings amid a disappointing season under Graham Potter. The west London outfit have won only ten of their 27 league encounters this term.

They will next face Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (1 April).

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes