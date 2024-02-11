"Never say never" - Manchester City star John Stones responds when asked if club could win the treble this season

Manchester City defender John Stones replied confidently when asked about his side's chances of winning the treble, having won it last season. The 29-year-old claimed that the team have set the bar with last season's performances and will look to reach that mark yet again.

Stones said on BBC Radio Manchester after City's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on February 10:

"I think you know me by now, I look at the game in hand. So, I think for us to have a goal, never say never.

"What we did last season has only been done twice, which everyone knows, we're super proud of that. And when a bar's been set, so high, you've got to try and keep reaching that bar. It's definitely something I believe we can do."

He added:

"Whether we do it or not, we'll wait and see. But to believe and to have that goal is massively important. I don't think anything's impossible to do and with this group and mentality and players we've got. It's something I'd love to do again."

Having already won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season, Manchester City will be keen on adding to their silverware collection. They (52) moved to the top of the Premier League temporarily with the win over the Toffees but were eventually overtaken by Liverpool (54). However, City do have a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola's side also find themselves in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a Round of 16 tie against FC Copenhagen awaiting. Manchester City are also in the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they will face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Guardiola reveals half time talk as Manchester City beat Everton 2-0

Guardiola hit out at Manchester City players for a poor first-half performance.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola criticised his players at halftime for a meek first-half showing in their 2-0 win over Everton at the Etihad. After the game, the Spaniard claimed that he let his players know that he was unhappy with their body language.

He said (via BBC Sport):

"They are a physical team, a tricky opponent and incredibly organised from Sean [Dyche]. In the first half, we read it better.

"In the first half, our body language was not good. You cannot play good football if you are not positive. You do your best when you are positive; when you start to complain and are sad, it does not work.

"We talked at half-time, and I told them, 'What do you expect? To come here and win 5-0? Come on. Life is tough, and football is tough.' In the second half, we increased and attacked the spaces we needed to.

After a first half that saw them dominate the game with 74% possession without a single shot on target, Erling Haaland came to City's rescue. He fired in goals in the 71st and 85th minute to hand his side all three points.

Up next for Manchester City is an away clash in the Champions League Round of 16 against FC Copenhagen on February 13. Following that, they will face Chelsea in the Premier League at home on February 17.