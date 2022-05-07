"Never had a season like this one" - Carlo Ancelotti makes bold claim about Real Madrid's campaign

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti feels the 2021-22 season could be the best of his managerial career.

The Italian, who returned to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer for a second spell, has already guided Los Blancos to the La Liga title. With the Spanish Supercup trophy also in the bag, he'll now aim to lift another UEFA Champions League title, having reached the final.

Real Madrid will look to beat Liverpool at the Stade de France in this year's showpiece on May 28 for their third title of the season.

Throughout his illustrious career so far, the 62-year-old hasn't won more than two titles in a season, but he now stands on the brink of a personal record. At a pre-match press conference ahead of Madrid's derby clash with Atletico Madrid, Ancelotti said:

“I have never had a season like this one. If we win the Champions League, this will be the best season of my career.”

Ancelotti has won two titles in a single campaign on four occasions. He guided AC Milan to the UEFA Champions League and Coppa Italia double in 2002-03. He completed the Premier League and FA Cup double with Chelsea in 2009-10, the Copa del Rey and Champions League with Real Madrid in 2013-14 and another league and cup double with Bayern Munich in 2016-17.

This season, he has won two silverware. There's a possibility of a third later this month in Europe, making it a small 'treble' of sorts, even though Real Madrid were unsuccessful in the Copa del Rey this season.

Real Madrid eyeing 14th Champions League title

The Whites are one game away from winning a record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League title. That will be at east twice as many as the next most successful team in the competition.

Ancelotti would also create more history, as he'd become the first manager to win multiple Champions League titles with multiple sides. He has won the competition twice with Milan (2002-03 and 2006-07).

Given their history in the competition, the Spanish giants are seen as favourites by many, but Liverpool would be no pushovers.

The Reds may have had a comparatively easier route to the final but boast a fabulous outfit that's firing on all cylinders as they eye an unprecedented quadruple. So a cracker could ensue in Paris.

