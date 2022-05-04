"Never seen anything like it" - Michael Owen explains why Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk is the greatest center-half of all time 

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen has claimed that Virgil van Dijk is the greatest centre-half of all time.

The Dutchman has been a colossus for Jurgen Klopp's side since his arrival at Anfield in 2018, in what was then a world-record fee for a defender (£75 million).

The 30-year-old has played 47 times for the Reds this term. He was also a key member of the 2019 Champions League-winning side, as well as the Premier League-winning outfit the following year.

While on punditry duties for BT Sport for the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final tie at Villarreal, former England captain Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on the defender. The former Manchester United defender claimed van Dijk was currently the best in world football.

Owen, though, went a step further and said (via The Mail):

"Well, I'd go further. I think he's the best centre-half of all time."

On being asked what makes the Dutchman the best of all time, the former striker said:

"As I've said, Rio was the best centre-half I ever played with. But with van Dijk, as a centre-forward, I look at him and think: What do you do against him? He's bigger than everyone, he's faster than everyone, he's stronger than everyone. He's brilliant on the ball, he scores goals."

"I've never seen anything like it. The only thing that goes against van Dijk at the moment, and I stress, at the moment, is his winners' medals. He's only won one Premier League and one Champions League."

⁴⁷ @SalibaxSzn Van Dijk trying to stop Dia from scoring with his aura Van Dijk trying to stop Dia from scoring with his aura https://t.co/EchcyXiOUq

Van Dijk reveals Klopp's message to Liverpool players at half-time in Villarreal victory

The Reds are through to their third Champions League final in five years following a 5-2 aggregate victory against the Spanish outfit. However, they were given an almighty scare in the first half.

The Yellow Submarine leveled the tie by scoring twice, as Klopp's men put in their worst 45-minute display in recent memory. They eventually clawed their way back thanks to second-half goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

Van Dijk revealed what the German coach said at half-time, with the Dutch international telling BT Sport (as per The Mirror):

"(Klopp said) Play football. Play the Liverpool way how we’ve played all season. Get on the ball, have a lot of movements with the ball and in behind the last line."

"With the speed we have, we need to mix that up as well, and we needed to show how much we wanted to go to the final. The second half we played so well."

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🗣 Michael Ballack: “Virgil Van Dijk is very lucky to play in an era where there is no Drogba, Lampard, Alan Shearer, Henry, Rooney, Van Persie, Tevez, Adebayor and Diego Costa in the Premier League. No wonder they think he is the best defender in the League." 🗣 Michael Ballack: “Virgil Van Dijk is very lucky to play in an era where there is no Drogba, Lampard, Alan Shearer, Henry, Rooney, Van Persie, Tevez, Adebayor and Diego Costa in the Premier League. No wonder they think he is the best defender in the League." https://t.co/7RVeb2cGQ6

Edited by Ritwik Kumar