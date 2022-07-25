"Never seen him like that before" - Ex-Liverpool star left surprised by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's 'crazy' interview

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique was left baffled by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's comments following the Blues' defeat to Arsenal in a pre-season friendly. They suffered a 4-0 loss to their London rivals in the United States on Saturday, July 23.

Following the defeat, Tuchel said that his squad is ready for the upcoming Premier League season. The German tactician also added that the Blues are not in a position to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Tuchel said (via Jose Enrique):

"I cannot guarantee. I saw today in Arsenal a level of mental commitment that we lacked because we have a lot of players who are thinking about leaving and looking at their options."

He added:

"Given our games today, we should not mention the two teams in front of us. We got absolutely beaten by a team that does not play Champions Leaque football and is far ahead of us."

Enrique was stunned to read the comments made by Tuchel and believes something is wrong at Stamford Bridge. He tweeted:

"Crazy post match interview from Tuchel. Never see him like that before."

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Crazy post match interview from tuchel. Never see him like that before Crazy post match interview from tuchel. Never see him like that before https://t.co/JEPZNJEqc4

Chelsea haven't had their best pre-season on and off the pitch. The Blues have lost two key defenders - Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers. They have, however, signed a new centre-back - Kalidou Koulibaly - for a fee of around £33 million. The Blues have also brought in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for around £47 million.

Tuchel's side, however, have struggled during the pre-season. They secured a narrow 2-1 win over Mexican side Club America before losing to MLS side Charlotte FC on penalties. They then suffered a humiliating defeat to Arsenal in their final warm-up game in the USA.

When do Chelsea and Liverpool face each other in the Premier League?

The first league game between Chelsea and Liverpool next season will take place on September 18 at Stamford Bridge. The reverse fixture will be played at Anfield on January 21 next year.

The two teams could also meet in the domestic cups. Chelsea lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals on penalties last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far