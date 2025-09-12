"Never seen a player like him" - Arsenal icon Gael Clichy claims Manchester City star can reach De Bruyne's numbers if he improves in key area

Former Arsenal defender Gael Clichy has claimed that Manchester City star Rayan Cherki can be like Belgian legend Kevin de Bruyne. He believes that the young Frenchman is unique and can thrive under Pep Guardiola's guidance.
Speaking on After Foot RMC, Clichy said that Cherki has a lot of work to do with his off-the-ball game, as he tends to drift away. He believes that Guardiola can help him do better, and if he manages to raise his level, the Frenchman can get close to De Bruyne.
The former Arsenal defender said:
"Cherki, I've never seen anything like it. I've never seen a player with so much ease in tight spaces. He has huge progress to make in the off-the-ball phase; that's his first flaw. But if Pep manages to raise his level in that part of the game, I think he can reach figures very close to those of Kevin De Bruyne."
"On the other hand, when you lose the ball, you have to be able to step up, especially in England. That’s really my question mark about him. 🤔 City concedes goals on transitions, you can’t have one or two players lagging in that aspect of the game."
Kevin de Bruyne played 422 matches for Manchester City before leaving for Napoli in the summer. He scored 108 goals and got 177 assists, while winning the Premier League title six times and the UEFA Champions League once.
Thierry Henry compared Manchester City star to Arsenal legend
France legend Thierry Henry spoke about Manchester City star Rayan Cherki in June this year, claiming that the 21-year-old can be similar to Arsenal legend Mesut Ozil. He admitted that the Frenchman needed to raise his level and said on the BBC:
"This season, he has managed to raise his level. I would put [Mesut] Ozil in a different category, but with time, Rayan can get close to him."
Former Arsenal star, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, also praised the new Manchester City star and told BBC in April:
"He is the best natural talent I've ever seen. An absolute master, a wizard with the ball. He is taking chances, assists and dragging us up the pitch by taking people on and nutmegging them - he is a genius."
Manchester City signed Rayan Cherki for £30.45 million from Lyon in the summer. The Frenchman has signed a 5-year deal at the club, but is currently out injured.