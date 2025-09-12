"Never seen a player like him" - Arsenal icon Gael Clichy claims Manchester City star can reach De Bruyne's numbers if he improves in key area

Former Arsenal defender Gael Clichy has claimed that Manchester City star Rayan Cherki can be like Belgian legend Kevin de Bruyne. He believes that the young Frenchman is unique and can thrive under Pep Guardiola's guidance.

Ad

Speaking on After Foot RMC, Clichy said that Cherki has a lot of work to do with his off-the-ball game, as he tends to drift away. He believes that Guardiola can help him do better, and if he manages to raise his level, the Frenchman can get close to De Bruyne.

The former Arsenal defender said:

"Cherki, I've never seen anything like it. I've never seen a player with so much ease in tight spaces. He has huge progress to make in the off-the-ball phase; that's his first flaw. But if Pep manages to raise his level in that part of the game, I think he can reach figures very close to those of Kevin De Bruyne."

Ad

Trending

"On the other hand, when you lose the ball, you have to be able to step up, especially in England. That’s really my question mark about him. 🤔 City concedes goals on transitions, you can’t have one or two players lagging in that aspect of the game."

Kevin de Bruyne played 422 matches for Manchester City before leaving for Napoli in the summer. He scored 108 goals and got 177 assists, while winning the Premier League title six times and the UEFA Champions League once.

Ad

Thierry Henry compared Manchester City star to Arsenal legend

France legend Thierry Henry spoke about Manchester City star Rayan Cherki in June this year, claiming that the 21-year-old can be similar to Arsenal legend Mesut Ozil. He admitted that the Frenchman needed to raise his level and said on the BBC:

"This season, he has managed to raise his level. I would put [Mesut] Ozil in a different category, but with time, Rayan can get close to him."

Ad

Former Arsenal star, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, also praised the new Manchester City star and told BBC in April:

"He is the best natural talent I've ever seen. An absolute master, a wizard with the ball. He is taking chances, assists and dragging us up the pitch by taking people on and nutmegging them - he is a genius."

Manchester City signed Rayan Cherki for £30.45 million from Lyon in the summer. The Frenchman has signed a 5-year deal at the club, but is currently out injured.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More