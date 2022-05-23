"Never seen a team like Liverpool in my life" - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola showers Reds with high praise after Premier League win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on rivals Liverpool after winning the 2021-22 Premier League title.

An exhilarating game at the Etihad ended 3-2 in City's favour following the defending champions' stunning late comeback to retain their crown, scoring thrice in the last 14 minutes.

The Reds huffed and puffed too against Wolves before securing a 3-1 win, but that wasn't enough, as they finished a point behind their rivals.

Nevertheless, Guardiola has heaped praise on the Reds for pushing the Cityzens to play at their best. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Spaniard said:

"I have never seen a team like Liverpool in my life. I know it's tough but big congratulations. They help us be a better team season by season. They push us!"

Until the 76th minute, the Sky Blues trailed 2-0 against Villa, while their Merseyside rivals were locked at 1-1 against Wolves as a spectacular twist seemed to be on the cards.

However, three goals in the space of five minutes - a double from Ilkay Gundogan either side of a Rodri strike - put the holders in control as they sealed a fourth title in five years. Liverpool also struck two goals late on, but alas, that was a case of too little too late.

Manchester City's season might be over, but Liverpool's isn't

Having lost out in all cup competitions this season, Manchester City were minutes away from ending their season without a trophy. However, an incredible comeback helped them salvage their campaign as they retained their Premier League crown.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were left to rue another close miss. However, their season isn't over yet. The Reds will be in action against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on May 28.

With the Carabao Cup and FA Cup already in the bag, Klopp's team will to pull off a 'cup treble' as they turn their attention towards the all-important showdown next Saturday.

It's a rematch of the 2018 Kiev final, where they endured a disappointing 3-1 loss. They had redemption the next year by going all the way in Madrid, but there's a sense of unfinished business in the Reds' camp.

