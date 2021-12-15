“Never take anything for granted” – Claudio Ranieri explains how Inter can beat Liverpool in Champions League

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri feels Inter Milan can beat Liverpool in the Champions League despite the Reds' irresistible form this season.

The Serie A side were drawn against Liverpool in the Round of 16 of the Champions League and will be underdogs when the competition resumes in February.

Liverpool have already won one game at the San Siro this season when they beat AC Milan, and will hope for a similar result when they face Simone Inzaghi’s side.

Inter did not have an easy route to the knockout stages as they finished just three points ahead of FC Sheriff in Group D.

"For me, Mo Salah is one of the best players in the world. I watched him closely when I was in my early days as a coach for Lazio, and he was a player at Roma." Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi:

Ranieri, however, feels Inter Milan can beat Liverpool by limiting the number of errors:

“It will be a nice game and the result is not obvious. Liverpool are really strong, but you can see Inzaghi’s hands at Inter. He has inherited a winning team from [Antonio] Conte and it was legitimate to have some doubts after Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi’s sales, but Inter go really fast now.

“First of all, they must face both games with determination and without inferiority complex. Never take anything for granted in football. Second, they must limit errors. Mistakes can be crucial in Champions League, especially against big clubs. There are moments on the pitch when you have positive or negative feelings, so you have to listen to them and act accordingly,” Ranieri told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Liverpool will take some beating in the Champions League this season

Liverpool will hope to go deep in the Champions League this year as they have a good squad with their key players fit.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will also have the benefit of playing in front of fans this season, unlike last season where they played behind closed doors.

Inter Milan's 21/22 league record:

17 played

12 won

4 drawn

1 lost

43 goals for

15 against



Liverpool's 21/22 league record:

16 played

11 won

4 draws

1 lost

45 goals for

12 against



A very close tie

Inter Milan are in good form in the league and will hope to challenge for the Champions League as well. Despite selling some important players last season, they have adapted well under Inzaghi.

The game is likely to be very tactical between the two teams in the Champions League, and Liverpool will hope for a repeat of the result in 2008 when they won home and away against Inter in the Round of 16.

