"Never take for granted that you're part of a club that can win trophies" – Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool squad ahead of Chelsea final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on his team advancing to the EFL Cup final to face Chelsea after defeating Fulham 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final stage.

After registering a 2-1 win in the first leg of the last-four match, the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw in the second leg at Fulham this Wednesday (January 24). After Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the 11th minute, Issa Diop scored in the 76th minute of the EFL Cup encounter.

After the end of Liverpool's recent clash, Klopp claimed that he has told his players to never take reaching cup finals for granted. He told reporters during a post-match interaction (h/t Metro):

"It is fantastic. We had the experience before, we know what to expect. It's outstanding, it's fantastic, it's fantastic for our people. Again Chelsea, wow, what a story that is. For tonight, I told the boys you should never take for granted that you're part of a club that can win trophies, that means you have to qualify for finals and we are obviously the lucky ones who are part of it."

Klopp, who helped beat Chelsea in the 2021-22 EFL Cup final, added:

"What the boys did tonight was again exceptional, it was the full cup experience. Early goal, really good first 30 minutes, opponent came up, their own stadium, we did a bit less and they did a bit more, open game, second half they started a bit wilder, we don't score, we leave the door open and they walk halfway through to get the equaliser. But the boys did really well, I am really happy."

Opining on Liverpool's cup final against Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (February 25), the 56-year-old said:

"These boys want to win, these boys want to qualify for big, big finals and we did tonight, it's absolutely special. Everything great about the Carabao Cup final, the only problem is it's in the middle of the season. We cannot focus on that final. Around that we have to be focused on all the other competitions as well. Wembley is a special place and I am really happy for everyone involved."

How are Liverpool & Chelsea faring now?

Liverpool, who secured a fifth-placed finish last term, are atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 48 points from 21 games – five points ahead of Manchester City. They are unbeaten in their last 19 domestic outings, recording 13 triumphs and six stalemates.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are currently ninth in the standings with 31 points from 21 matches. They are on a fine run of form, registering seven wins and two losses in their last nine overall games.

As for head-to-head record, Liverpool boast a significant upper-hand over the west London outfit. They have won seven of last 15 games against the Blues, losing just twice and drawing six times.