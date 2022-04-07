"Never underestimate Spanish teams" - Fans rip into 'beatable' Bayern Munich after shock UEFA Champions League defeat against Villarreal

Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg at El Madrigal.
Arnaut Danjuma's fine close-range finish did the damage as the La Liga side pulled off an upset in what was a pacey affair with both sides going hammer and tongs.
Prior to the game, Bayern Munich were touted as heavy favorites given their hugely impressive run of form this season. Robert Lewandowski has been in scintillating goalscoring form throughout the Champions League campaign, leading the goalscoring charts with twelve goals.
But he and the rest of the Bayern side lacked the killer instinct in front of goal on the night and it's Villarreal who are in the ascendancy, with the second-leg to be played at the Allianz Arena next week.
Here are some reactions to the UEFA Champions League shocker between Villarreal and Bayern Munich:
The onus is on Bayern Munich to turn things around against Villarreal
The Bundesliga giants now have it all to do in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Danjuma's goal has put them in a precarious position, having been so hotly-tipped to win the tie against Unai Emery's men.
They will now need to make the Allianz Arena a fortress knowing that Villarreal are certainly no pushovers. Robert Lewandowski will need to get his goalscoring boots back on with the Bavarians needing their top goalscorer to avenge the 1-0 defeat.
They sit comfortably at the top of the Bundesliga, six points clear of Borrussia Dortmund. Julian Nagelsmann may feel he needs to rest one or two players in their game against Augsburg with a 1-0 defecit to overcome next Tuesday.
Villarreal will be confident, though. Defensively, they were compact, and every defender dealt with the Bavarians' threat with aplomb. The pressure is now on for Bayern to turn things around.