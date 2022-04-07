"Never underestimate Spanish teams" - Fans rip into 'beatable' Bayern Munich after shock UEFA Champions League defeat against Villarreal

Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg at El Madrigal.

Arnaut Danjuma's fine close-range finish did the damage as the La Liga side pulled off an upset in what was a pacey affair with both sides going hammer and tongs.

Prior to the game, Bayern Munich were touted as heavy favorites given their hugely impressive run of form this season. Robert Lewandowski has been in scintillating goalscoring form throughout the Champions League campaign, leading the goalscoring charts with twelve goals.

But he and the rest of the Bayern side lacked the killer instinct in front of goal on the night and it's Villarreal who are in the ascendancy, with the second-leg to be played at the Allianz Arena next week.

Here are some reactions to the UEFA Champions League shocker between Villarreal and Bayern Munich:

Sean @SeanDOlfc People have this idea that Bayern are the same team as 2020. They’re Ian Holloway’s Blackpool People have this idea that Bayern are the same team as 2020. They’re Ian Holloway’s Blackpool

EiF @EiFSoccer Meanwhile, Villarreal are bossing this game against Bayern. They are deservedly ahead.



Spanish football really putting up a fantastic fight this first leg. Massive results for Madrid/Villarreal and only a 1-0 loss to City away for Atleti.



J @__JS98 We'd do Bayern. They're so beatable. We'd do Bayern. They're so beatable.

Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul #UCL Bayern could do with being a bit more calm in possession. They’re playing like it’s the 85th minute of the second leg. #VILBAY Bayern could do with being a bit more calm in possession. They’re playing like it’s the 85th minute of the second leg. #VILBAY #UCL

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Gio Lo Celso should have had one assist and could have even scored for Villarreal. A great match by him against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Gio Lo Celso should have had one assist and could have even scored for Villarreal. A great match by him against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Carl Anka @Ankaman616 Sounds like Villarreal are having one of those games where they could have scored four, but only managed one?

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



81% pass accuracy

33 total touches

3 ball recoveries

2 chances created

2 dribbles

2 shots

1 goal



BayernS @BGoretzka Lewandowski has been awful.. Lewandowski has been awful..

Moey @projectmoey Lewandowski has never been the best striker let alone the best player itw. The claims makes me laugh because NOBODY can tell you his 10 best performances in the last year Lewandowski has never been the best striker let alone the best player itw. The claims makes me laugh because NOBODY can tell you his 10 best performances in the last year

Manuel Veth @ManuelVeth Looking at the other match, Benzema is making a case that he, and not Lewandowski, is the most inform number 9 on the planet. Looking at the other match, Benzema is making a case that he, and not Lewandowski, is the most inform number 9 on the planet.

John Bennett @JohnBennettBBC The Villarreal v Bayern game is like basketball. Fantastic to watch. Villarreal could easily be 3 or 4 nil up. Incredible. The Villarreal v Bayern game is like basketball. Fantastic to watch. Villarreal could easily be 3 or 4 nil up. Incredible.

Andy West @andywest01 Villarreal-Bayern is a karmic reward for those of us who sat through 90 minutes of City-Atletico Villarreal-Bayern is a karmic reward for those of us who sat through 90 minutes of City-Atletico

Jamie MCFC @JamieMCFC1 the Bayern score is really shocking, really thought they would pump villareal but it looks like they just cant score, Villareal is on something though the Bayern score is really shocking, really thought they would pump villareal but it looks like they just cant score, Villareal is on something though

Aleandro @AleandroBz Not even Bayern can beat Villarreal? This guy knew. Not even Bayern can beat Villarreal? This guy knew. https://t.co/TuXI0ZN4oM

Neal🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Irrespective of how this ends, Villarreal should leave with their heads held high - an immaculate all around performance, and a master class in negating Bayern’s counter attacking prowess.



Not bad for a side who’s sitting 7th in the farmers league… Irrespective of how this ends, Villarreal should leave with their heads held high - an immaculate all around performance, and a master class in negating Bayern’s counter attacking prowess. Not bad for a side who’s sitting 7th in the farmers league…

Moh @UTDMoh_ Danjuma strikes again btw, he’s so underrated. Danjuma strikes again btw, he’s so underrated. https://t.co/yGHZIthptq

The onus is on Bayern Munich to turn things around against Villarreal

Danjuma was a nightmare for Bayern defenders

The Bundesliga giants now have it all to do in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Danjuma's goal has put them in a precarious position, having been so hotly-tipped to win the tie against Unai Emery's men.

They will now need to make the Allianz Arena a fortress knowing that Villarreal are certainly no pushovers. Robert Lewandowski will need to get his goalscoring boots back on with the Bavarians needing their top goalscorer to avenge the 1-0 defeat.

They sit comfortably at the top of the Bundesliga, six points clear of Borrussia Dortmund. Julian Nagelsmann may feel he needs to rest one or two players in their game against Augsburg with a 1-0 defecit to overcome next Tuesday.

Villarreal will be confident, though. Defensively, they were compact, and every defender dealt with the Bavarians' threat with aplomb. The pressure is now on for Bayern to turn things around.

