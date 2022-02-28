"Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I’d score a penalty" - Liverpool hero Caoimhin Kelleher responds after Carabao Cup final win

Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has expressed his joy at winning the Carabao Cup.

Kelleher was a surprise inclusion in the starting XI for last night's final against Chelsea, considering Alisson's availability. However, Klopp insisted on continuing with Kelleher, who has started all Carabao Cup matches for the Reds this season. He put in a solid performance between the sticks to keep the scores level at 0-0 after extra-time.

The Reds goalkeeper couldn't save any of the Blues' penalties in the subsequent shootout as every outfield player from both teams scored. With the scoreline reading 10-10, Kelleher stepped up and dispatched his spot-kick into the top left corner. Chelsea custodian Kepa Arrizabalaga then skied his penalty to hand Liverpool the win on the night.

Speaking after the game, Kelleher said (as quoted by the club's official website):

"I was dreaming good things last night, that we would win, but never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I’d score a penalty at the Liverpool end, the winning penalty. That’s just next level."

He added:

"Someone said to me afterwards, ‘You scored the winning penalty’ but I wasn’t really bothered about that and I was more bothered that I wanted to make a save! But, thank God, anyway I scored and we got the win."

When asked about his immediate emotions after winning the title, Kelleher exclaimed:

"It’s hard to sum up at the minute. Loads of emotions obviously but I’m just delighted to get the win and it’s a class feeling to win it at Wembley with all of our fans. It’s special."

Liverpool hold their nerves to beat Chelsea in entertaining Carabao Cup final

While the game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes, there was never a paucity of chances for either side. Liverpool came closest to opening the scoring in the first half but Edouard Mendy pulled off a stunning double-save to deny Naby Keita and Sadio Mane.

Mason Mount then missed a couple of presentable chances for Chelsea while Kelleher was forced into action on a few occasions by Romelu Lukaku as well. Mendy eventually ended up with six saves while his Reds counterpart finished the match with four saves.

The contest was always going to be won by the side that held their nerves better, which Liverpool ultimately managed to do. The win also meant they have now won the Carabao/League Cup on nine occasions, more than any other team.

Liverpool FC @LFC 1981

1982

1983

1984

1995

2001

2003

2012

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 19811982198319841995200120032012𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 https://t.co/E3hG8n0YKV

Jurgen Klopp has also collected almost every major title available since taking over at Anfield in 2015. The only trophy he hasn't won is the FA Cup and he will look to add that to his collection come the end of this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy