“Nevertheless, I would have liked to have done without it” – RB Leipzig coach names ‘annoying’ fact about pre-season friendly against Liverpool

Red Bull Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco has expressed his annoyance after his side "basically conceded four own goals" in their friendly against Liverpool.

The German outfit suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's side at the Red Bull Arena (Leipzig) on Thursday, July 21. Leipzig made multiple individual errors and the Reds punished them for it, scoring four times in the second half alone.

Speaking after the match, Tedesco stated that he was unhappy with the way his team conceded goals against their more-fancied opponents. He told RB Live (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

“You don’t need to talk about Liverpool’s strength. We knew that in advance. Basically, we conceded four own goals. That’s annoying.”

Tedesco continued by praising the Reds' maturity:

“You saw how Liverpool play: extremely experienced. They play under pressure when you press them high, two or three touches. That has something to do with maturity and with cleverness. They win the second balls and then football is played in the final third.”

He added about his side:

“We, on the other hand, got into trouble far too often. Too many mistakes. We can learn from the 0-5. Maybe it’s an eye-opener. Nevertheless, I would have liked to have done without it.”

The 5-0 loss was a rude awakening for Leipzig, who entered the match on the back of a win. Tedesco's side beat Premier League outfit Southampton 3-1 on July 16, with Angelino, Emil Forsberg and Ilaix Moriba finding the back of the net.

Darwin Nunez silences doubters as Liverpool dominate Leipzig

Plenty of eyes have been on Darwin Nunez this pre-season. The Uruguayan forward joined Liverpool in the ongoing transfer window on a club-record £85 million deal from SL Benfica.

Nunez was a standout performer for the Portuguese outfit last season, netting 34 goals in 41 matches across all competitions. His knack for finding the back of the net, combined with his pace and physicality, saw the Reds invest plenty of money in the player.

However, Nunez struggled in his first two pre-season matches, missing a couple of glaring opportunities. Klopp's side lost their opening friendly 4-0 against Manchester United before bouncing back to record a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

They put in their most coherent display of the ongoing pre-season in their match against Leipzig. Nunez silenced many of his critics, scoring four times in the second half after Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead in the opening 10 minutes of the match.

He will now look to build upon that display when Liverpool meet Red Bull Salzburg on July 27. The club will end their pre-season with a clash against RC Strasbourg at Anfield on July 31.

