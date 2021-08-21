"Because his English is good" - New Barcelona star reveals the player who has helped him the most

New Barcelona recruit Memphis Depay has settled into his new club with relative ease and is now hoping to bring a positive impact at the Nou Camp.

Memphis Depay wants to be an important part of the squad and bring joy to the Barcelona fans. The 27-year-old forward has promised to give everything on the pitch. Depay said:

“I try to give something extra on the pitch, something important for the team, to bring joy to the game. That’s why the connection with the fans is incredible. It makes me feel fantastic and I hope it continues. I’ll give everything on the pitch for them to enjoy.”

Memphis Depay is also thankful to his new Barcelona teammates for helping him settle at the club so quickly. Depay added:

“Everyone has been very nice and they have made it easy for me. Pique has helped me a lot because his English is good. With Alba I also have a lot of fun. Of course, Frenkie and Dest also, because I already knew them. It’s a nice dressing room."

Depay also believes the chemistry between him and Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will help him flourish this season:

“I know what [Koeman] wants from me. I know what I have to do, there’s a chemistry between us. That’s very important.”

Memphis Depay has had an explosive start to life as a Barcelona player. The Dutch international scored three goals in pre-season and registered an assist in his league debut in a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - 5 Premier League players who can revive their careers this season (2021-22)

Memphis Depay will have large shoes to fill at Barcelona

Memphis Depay will have large shoes to fill at Barcelona after the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old forward will be tasked to link up with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati as part of Barcelona's attack. Despite joining one of Europe's biggest clubs, Memphis Depay was saddened by not getting a chance to meet Lionel Messi at Barcelona. Depay said:

"I couldn't even say hello to Leo Messi. He was supposed to arrive later because of the Copa America, and then the whole situation happened. I did not get the chance to meet him."

Memphis Depay "couldn't even say hello" to Lionel Messi following his arrival at Barcelona 😔 pic.twitter.com/nIRj0h1raV — Goal (@goal) August 20, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava