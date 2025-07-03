New Chelsea signing Joao Pedro names Barcelona superstar as closest comparison to him as a player

New Chelsea signing Joao Pedro has named Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski as the closest comparison to him as a player. The Brazilian international completed a high-profile move to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, July 2, from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported fee of £55m plus £5m add-ons.

Joao Pedro began his career with his native Brazilian side, Fluminense before joining Watford in 2020. After three years there, he signed for Brighton in 2023. The 23-year-old was quite impressive for the Seagulls in the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 27 Premier League appearances.

During a recent Q&A session, Pedro shared several personal insights.Notably, he named Neymar as his football idol growing up and said his playing style is similar to that of Lewandowski.

Q&A Highlights:

Q: Your football idol growing up?

A: “Neymar.”

Q: Your best position?

A: “Striker.”

Q: The best player you’ve ever played against?

A: “[Cristiano] Ronaldo.”

Q: The best player you’ve ever played with?

A: “[James] Milner.”

Q: Your best football attribute?

A: “Scoring.”

Q: The closest comparison to you as a player?

A: “Let’s say Lewandowski.”

Joao Pedro is renowned for his versatility on the pitch. While he primarily plays as a center-forward, he can also play as a left winger and second striker. He has been handed the No. 20 shirt at Stamford Bridge and could debut in it against Palmeiras on Saturday, July 5.

“Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history” – Joao Pedro on joining Chelsea

Joao Pedro expressed his delight after signing a long-term deal with the Blues that runs until 2033. He said (via Chelseafc.com):

"Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history. They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now, so I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing - win."

He added:

"When you join Chelsea, you can only think one thing: to win trophies,' he said. 'In every competition, you have to think "I play for Chelsea and this is my ambition".

"I have to be more ready because if we lose a game, it’s done, we are out of the tournament. So, I need to prepare myself in the days I have got and be ready to help the team."

Pedro will compete with Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap for the No. 9 position at the west Lonndon club.

