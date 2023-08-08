New Chelsea signing set to be out for months after undergoing surgery

New Chelsea signing Christopher Nkunku has suffered a meniscus injury in his knee and is expected to be out of action for at least a few of months.

The Blues made a pre-agreement with RB Leipzig in January for Nkunku's summer transfer in a £52 million deal. The Frenchman showed signs of brilliance in pre-season, scoring three goals in five games. He even displayed his versatility, playing as a No. 10, centre-forward and on the wings.

However, Nkunku was involved in a collision with defender Mats Hummels in Chelsea's pre-season friendly clash against Borussia Dortmund on August 3. The Frenchman has suffered a meniscus injury and has undergone surgery for the same.

The west London side put out a statement on Tuesday (August 8), which read:

"Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period. The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department."

This comes as a big disappointment for Nkunku, who also missed around two months of action last season due to a muscle injury. The Frenchman still won the Golden Boot in Bundesliga, scoring 16 goals in 25 games for RB Leipzig.

For Chelsea, meanwhile, Nkunku is the second player to suffer a long-term injury in pre-season. Defender Wesley Fofana has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and is expected to be out for a couple of months.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino refuses to blame pitch for Christopher Nkunku's injury

The Blues faced Borussia Dortmund in their final pre-season friendly at the Soldier Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. The pitch in use was certainly dreadful that day, with the stadium having hosted an Ed Sheeran concert just a few days prior to the match.

Many believe the state of the pitch contributed to Nkunku's injury but Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed it was just 'bad luck', saying (via Evening Standard):

"It is not about complaining. Always we take some risks because the pitch is not perfect and that is sometimes the risk of the tour, yes. It was a bit unlucky in the situation but we cannot complain about the pitch and blame the pitch for why he suffered the injury. For me it was bad luck."

Chelsea scored just 38 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, so losing a prominent goal threat in Nkunku is a big blow for them.

The Blues will begin their 2023-24 run against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on August 13.