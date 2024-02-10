New footage exposes Al-Hilal fan behavior shortly before Cristiano Ronaldo lost temper and rubbed scarf on his crotch in controversial incident

After the Riyadh Season Cup final, Cristiano Ronaldo shockingly rubbed an Al-Hilal fan's scarf on his crotch, but new footage has exposed that fan behavior may have led to this.

It was not an easy match for Al-Nassr, as they failed to beat Hilal on the day, but Ronaldo stole the headlines with his actions. He seemed to react to fans in the stadium who taunted him by chanting Lionel Messi's name at him, snatching up a scarf to controversially rub on his crotch.

However, new footage has emerged, showing that a young Al-Hilal supporter threw water at Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates. This may add some context to the Portuguese legend's decision with the scarf, which happened shortly afterward:

There have been no official statements or actions taken by either the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr, or Al-Hilal in response to either incident. While it is unlikely, potential consequences for Ronaldo may be expected, due to the controversial nature of the incident in the Middle Eastern kingdom.

Al-Hilal emerged victorious over Al-Nassr with a 2-0 win, as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Salem Al Dawsari scored to see off Cristiano Ronaldo's side. While there was a lot of controversy afterward, the fans were thrilled to see WWE legend The Undertaker make an appearance.

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid for friendly

The Portuguese legend has been linked with a return to Real Madrid, where he played in his prime and won four Ballon d'Ors. However, it will not be a return to playing for the club, but a special match to mark the grand opening of the refurbished Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

According to reports (via Mirror), Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is interested in inviting Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr to play a friendly at the stadium. While the date for the inauguration and grand opening has not been set, it is expected to be held after this season has ended.

While he was at Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored an impressive 450 goals in 438 games, winning over 15 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League trophies. He left the club for Juventus in 2018 after his relationship with the president deteriorated, but it seems to have been mended, leading to reports of his return.