"New haircut but still the same old flop", "Trying to be Haaland so bad" - Fan laugh at Liverpool star Darwin Nunez as he debuts new haircut

Fans had a go at Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez for his new haircut ahead of the Reds' Premier League home game against Fulham on Sunday (December 3).

Sporting a ponytail, the 24-year-old will hope to have better luck in front of goal. The Uruguay international hasn't had a poor season by any stretch of imagination, though, having bagged seven goals and six assists in 19 games across competitions.

Nunez has started for the Reds against Fulham alongside fellow attackers Mohamed Salah on the left and Luis Diaz on the right. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Nunez's new hairstyle, with some reckoning that he's 'desperately' trying to be like Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

One tweeted:

"New haircut but still the same old. flop Nunez"

Another chimed in:

"Trying to be Haaland so bad."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The Reds are 2-2 at half-time against Fulham. The in-form Trent Alexander-Arnold fired them into the lead after 24 minutes before the visitors drew level through Harry Wilson just four minutes later.

Alexis Mac Alister got into the scoreboard seven minutes before half-time as the Reds were back in front. However, Kenny Tete fired home the equaliser in the third minute of first-half stoppage time as the two teams ended the half all square.

A look at Liverpool's season so far

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have made a good start to the season, losing only twice across competitions in 20 games. One of those defeats have come in the league, where the Reds are third in the standings ahead of the Fulham game, five points off leaders Arsenal (33) but with a game in hand.

The other loss came in the UEFA Europa League, where Jurgen Klopp's side stumbled 3-2 at Toulouse on matchday four. However, they recovered to beat LASK 4-0 at home to romp into the knockouts with a game to spare.

The Reds have fared well in the EFL Cup as well, where they play West Ham United at home on December 20 for a place in the last-four.