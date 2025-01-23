New Manchester City signing's agent claims Erik ten Hag blocked Manchester United from sealing deal for 20-year-old star

Manchester City's January window addition Abdukodir Khusanov's agent claimed that former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag turned down the opportunity to sign the player. Speaking to Championat, Gairat Khasbiullin claimed that the Red Devils scouted the central defender last year but the Dutchman did not believe he was ready for the Premier League.

Narrating a story of how a scout from the side approached him, he said:

"When a Manchester United scout came up and gave him his business card, the driver went nuts: 'Who are you anyway?'

"[He said] that Khusanov has Manchester United DNA. It was at that moment that I realised that the guy would end up in a top club.

"The scout made a detailed report, but coach Ten Hag said that the defender was not quite ready to help the team at that time.

"Recently we corresponded with that Manchester United scout. He congratulated us on the move to Man City but regretted that the player did not end up at Man United."

Khusanov played every minute in the under-20 World Cup campaign for Uzbekistan as they reached the Round of 16. The youngster featured for Ligue 1 side Lens this season, making 16 appearances before Manchester City came calling.

The 20-year-old was signed for a reported €40 million by the defending English champions, becoming the first ever Uzbek player in the Premier League. They will be hoping that he can provide some much-needed cover to a side that have suffered from regular injuries to their defenders.

Manchester United eye move for struggling Manchester City star: Reports

Grealish's time at the Etihad has largely been unimpressive.

Manchester United are considering a shock move for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish. According to The Sun, the player's future at the club is uncertain and a move could materialise as early as the current transfer window.

The 29-year-old has had a difficult run at the Etihad Stadium, going the entirety of 2024 without finding the back of the net. He has made 22 appearances this year, collecting two goals and four assists.

Manchester United are looking to make changes to the squad as they endure a forgettable season. With transfer interest in Alejandro Garnacho looming, the Red Devils could move off of the youngster and sign the more experienced option in Grealish.

With further reports from the Daily Mail and Football London claiming that a short-term loan could be on the cards this window for the winger, Manchester City could also hand more minutes to new signing Omar Marmoush.

