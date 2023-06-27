"New No.1 and No.9", "Better than Weghorst" - Fans react as Manchester United transfer target Andre Onana scores goal playing as a striker

Fans on Twitter reacted to Manchester United transfer target Andre Onana scoring a goal in training for Inter Milan.

Onana, Inter Milan's goalkeeper, was a key player for the club last season, as he made 41 appearances across competitions, keeping 19 clean sheets. Apart from his shot-stopping, Onana is very adept with the ball at his feet. These traits have made the Cameroonian a key transfer target with the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea's, contractual situation is unclear. He is yet to sign a new deal, with his current one set to expire on June 30.

The Spaniard's ability with the ball at his feet has often been criticized. Hence, signing a player like Onana would be beneficial for United.

The Cameroonian proved his skill with the ball recently by scoring a goal in training.

"Better than weghrost."

Weghorst joined the Red Devils from Burnley on loan in January but scored just two goals in 31 games across competitions.

Journalist confirmed that Manchester United believed they would sign Adrien Rabiot

Journalist Dean Jones confirmed that Manchester United were confident of signing Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer in the summer. However, the Frenchman extended his deal with Juventus instead.

Rabiot is a versatile and skilled midfielder. He has made 177 appearances for the Bianconeri, contributing 17 goals and 12 assists. The Frenchman could have been a great addition to the United side. However, that won't be the case anytime soon.

Jones told GiveMeSport about United's pursuit of Rabiot:

"As Rabiot pens this new deal at Juventus it’s another Man United plan that has to be scrapped. There was growing belief something could happen there but for the second year in a row Rabiot has turned his nose up at the idea of joining them."

He added:

"The official line at United will be that Rabiot was nothing more than an avenue of interest but the overall picture at Old Trafford is that nothing has gone their way so far this summer. Onto the next idea!"

Rabiot was linked with the Red Devils in January as well. However, he couldn't agree on personal terms with the Premier League giants for the second transfer window in a row.

