"New positions and positive conclusions" - Xavi reacts after Barcelona lose on penalties to Boca Juniors in the Maradona Cup

Newly-appointed Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was pleased with his side's performance despite suffering a defeat on penalties against Boca Juniors. The two sides played a friendly game at the King Saud University Stadium as part of the Maradona Cup.

Xavi was happy to see fringe players like Neto and Riqui Puig step up and play at a high level. The 41-year-old manager was also delighted to see players play in different positions and perform well. Speaking after the game against Boca Juniors, Xavi said:

“Those who’ve played less, like Neto and Riqui, have played at a very good level. All the youngsters were good. They played with self-confidence, even though they played in different positions, like [Sergino] Dest. New positions and positive conclusions. Despite losing on penalties, we’re happy. It’s not important to lose on penalties, the important thing is to get in minutes.”

Xavi was also happy to have Dani Alves back playing for Barcelona. The former Al Sadd manager is hoping Alves will play a vital role in helping his side further into the season in attack and defense. Xavi added:

“Having Dani back is very positive for the team, everyone has seen that he will help us a lot, he is a sensational player, with team spirit, with character and soul. Together we have to raise our spirits and I’m the most responsible. But he will also help us in attack and in defence. He’s also able to make the difference with the final pass, so he’ll help us a lot.”

The Maradona Cup was played to pay homage to Diego Maradona who passed away last year. The one-off match was contested between Barcelona and Boca Juniors, two of Maradona's previous clubs.

Barcelona suffered a 4-2 defeat on penalties after the game was tied 1-1. Ferran Jutgla gave Barcelona the lead in the 50th minute before Exequiel Zeballos equalized for Boca Juniors 27 minutes later.

The game went down to penalties where youngsters Matheus Pereira and Guillem Jaime failed to convert from the spot-kick to hand Boca Juniors the win.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



[📸: FC Barcelona | Twitter]



#DaniAlves #alves #Barcelona #Barca Dani Alves started for Barcelona as the Spanish club lost to Boca Juniors via penalty shootout in the inaugural Maradona Cup. 🇧🇷 🔙[📸: FC Barcelona | Twitter] Dani Alves started for Barcelona as the Spanish club lost to Boca Juniors via penalty shootout in the inaugural Maradona Cup. 🇧🇷 🔙[📸: FC Barcelona | Twitter]#DaniAlves #alves #Barcelona #Barca https://t.co/68vBgLu0FR

Barcelona are yet to convince under the management of Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona sacked Dutchman Ronald Koeman after a poor start to the 2021-22 season. The Catalan giants replaced Koeman with former midfield general Xavi. Despite the managerial change, Barcelona are yet to put in a convincing performance under the 41-year-old manager.

The Catalans have suffered damaging defeats in La Liga as well as in the Champions League, losing to Real Betis and Bayern Munich respectively.

As things stand, Barcelona are in a lowly eighth place in the league table, having picked up just 24 points from 16 games. The Blaugrana were also knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages and have dropped down to the Europa League.

Also Read Article Continues below

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Barcelona will be playing in the Europa League for the first time in 17 years 😳 Barcelona will be playing in the Europa League for the first time in 17 years 😳 https://t.co/f7uWRBtKs5

Edited by Anantaajith Ra