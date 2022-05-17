"Newcastle were 10 times better than us" – Mikel Arteta 'incredibly disappointed' after 'painful' 2-0 Arsenal loss

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal did not deserve a win against Newcastle United on Monday, May 16. The Gunners manager said that the Magpies were ten times better than his side in the North London outfit's 2-0 loss.

Arsenal's Champions League hopes have diminished after yet another loss this season. They were in the driver's seat for fourth place with three matches left in the season.

However, defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle have seen them drop to fifth and they now need other results to go their way as well.

Arteta did not hold back after the loss today and claimed his side did not deserve anything from the match. He admitted that their opponents were much better than his players on the pitch and said:

"Newcastle deserved to win the match and were much better than us. We had nothing in the game. They were much better in every department and we were poor with the ball. A lot of things happened during the game, like substitutions for injuries, but it's not an excuse because they were much better than us.

"It's true that we could not cope with the game that we had to play here. We tried to change some things but it didn't make it better. We had moments where we looked better but then the execution was so poor and the goals we gave away were extremely poor."

Arteta continued:

"It's extremely disappointing that Newcastle were ten times better than us, and the performance was nowhere near the level we need to be at if we want to play in the Champions League.

"I am incredibly disappointed. It's a very painful one. It was in our hands and today, it's not in our hands. We have to beat Everton and wait for Norwich to beat Spurs. There's always a tiny chance in football."

What next for Arsenal?

Arsenal's loss has guaranteed Champions League football for Chelsea next season. Tottenham are now in control of the fourth spot after winning against Burnley last night.

Arsenal @Arsenal 🎙 Bukayo shared his thoughts after a disappointing night at St. James' Park 🎙 Bukayo shared his thoughts after a disappointing night at St. James' Park

Arsenal now need to win against Everton on the final day and hope that the already relegated Norwich City defeat Spurs.

If Antonio Conte's men pick up a draw against the Canaries, it would be enough for them to seal the fourth spot as they have the better goal difference.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar