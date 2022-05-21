"Newcastle could actually finish above Arsenal next season" - Paul Merson delivers damning verdict on Mikel Arteta's team after defeat at St. James Park

Arsenal suffered a major setback to their top-four hopes as they were hammered 2-0 by Newcastle United in their most recent Premier League outing on Monday, May 16. After watching the Magpies outclass the Gunners at Saint James' Park, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has predicted that Eddie Howe's men will finish above the Londoners in the league next season.

"Newcastle could actually finish above Arsenal next season based on what I saw the other night - I'm not saying they will, but I was flabbergasted by what I saw in that game," the Englishman wrote in his DailyStar column.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Bruno Guimarães doubles Newcastle's lead! Arsenal's top four hopes are up in smoke TWO!!Bruno Guimarães doubles Newcastle's lead! Arsenal's top four hopes are up in smoke TWO!! Bruno Guimarães doubles Newcastle's lead! Arsenal's top four hopes are up in smoke 😮 https://t.co/s457bEUvlS

"Every single player was a four out of ten in that game. I've never seen that before. Usually, you have a couple who do the business. But every single player just didn't turn up," he added.

"I was actually watching it wondering who finishes higher next season, Arsenal or Newcastle? The gulf was unreal. Only one team had nothing to play for in that game. But if you didn't know, you'd think it was Arsenal, because they just didn't turn up. I could not believe what I was watching."

There's a huge doubt over the Gunners' participation in the Champions League next season. Mikel Arteta's men threw away a four-point lead over Tottenham and are now trailing Spurs, who occupy the fourth spot by two points with just one game to go.

Paul Merson believes there could be a player exodus at the Emirates Stadium this summer if Mikel Arteta's men eventually miss out on Europe's elite tournament.

He said:

"And I guarantee you there will be players at Arsenal now saying: 'I want to leave if we don't get Champions League football.' That's what sickens me the most. But they had their chance to qualify and they melted!"

Another disappointing outing for Mikel Arteta's men

What's next for Arsenal?

After losing their last two Premier League fixtures to Tottenham and Newcastle, the Gunners will be hoping to return to winning ways in their final league match against Everton tomorrow (Sunday, May 22).

Mikel Arteta's men will need to secure a victory in the game and hope Spurs lose to Norwich to get a chance to finish in the top-four zone of the table. It remains to be seen how both teams will fare tomorrow.

Edited by Parimal