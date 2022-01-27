Newcastle consider move for Arsenal star - Reports

According to reports, Newcastle United are preparing a bid for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. The German has become second-fiddle to Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates this season and is looking for a move out of the club.

Leno joined the Gunners in 2018 from Bayer Leverkusen for £22.5 million. Since then, he has made 124 appearances in all competitions for the club.

He was the club's first-choice keeper even after multiple mistakes and below-par performances.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Newcastle United remain interested in signing Bernd Leno from Arsenal this window. The player is also keen on a move to the north East from what I understand. Newcastle United remain interested in signing Bernd Leno from Arsenal this window. The player is also keen on a move to the north East from what I understand. 🇩🇪 Newcastle United remain interested in signing Bernd Leno from Arsenal this window. The player is also keen on a move to the north East from what I understand. https://t.co/7vs9zB8Qyg

However, Arsenal signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United at the start of the season. His supreme performances have left Leno stuck to the bench, even in cup competitions. The German has made just seven appearances in all competitions this season.

The Gunners are reportedly looking to sign Matt Turner from New England Revolution as a backup to Ramsdale as well. This will make Leno even more surplus to needs. Hence, he is looking for a move out.

His contract with the club expires in 18 months so Arsenal will also be looking to get some money on his sale. According to Bild, Newcastle are interested in signing the German but it is still in the early stages.

The Magpies already have a great goalkeeper in Martin Dubravka. So it will be interesting to see if they sign Leno, will he be their first choice keeper or reserved for the bench as at the Emirates.

Arsenal have had a disappointing winter transfer window so far

The Gunners were looking to do some business at the start of the January transfer window to push for the top four in the Premier League. However, that hasn't been the case so far.

They have loaned out Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sead Kolasinac and Pablo Mari. However, they haven't signed any player yet.

They were heavily linked with Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic but he now looks set to join Serie A giants Juventus. The Gunners also looked set to bring in midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus but those talks have stalled for a week.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Vlahovic



Juventus and Fiorentina have an agreement on €75m fee including add ons - gonna be a permanent transfer, no loan with buy option. Dusan Vlahović deal. Juventus have offered him €7m net per season as salary, talks progressing with his agents on personal terms.Juventus and Fiorentina have an agreement on €75m fee including add ons - gonna be a permanent transfer, no loan with buy option. Dusan Vlahović deal. Juventus have offered him €7m net per season as salary, talks progressing with his agents on personal terms. ⚪️⚫️ #VlahovicJuventus and Fiorentina have an agreement on €75m fee including add ons - gonna be a permanent transfer, no loan with buy option. https://t.co/unnqy3IoBh

Another disappointment has come in the form of Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is reportedly close to joining Newcastle United.

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, it has been a disappointing window so far for the Gunners. With just a few days left, they will need to push hard to get some signings in to strengthen their squad.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar