"Newcastle didn't just win today, they battered Liverpool" - Jamie Carragher makes claim as Reds lose EFL Cup final

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that his former club were battered by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies defeated the Reds 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday, March 16.

Arne Slot's side entered the clash as favorites but were outplayed by the Tyneside club. Dan Burn put Newcastle in front with a powering header in first-half stoppage time (45'). Alexander Isak doubled his side's lead seven minutes into the second half with a one-time strike side the box.

Federico Chiesa came off the bench to pull a goal back for the Reds (90+4'), but it wasn't enough to deny Newcastle their first domestic title since 1955. Carragher was on punditry duty for Sky Sports and didn't mince words about the Magpies' performance on the night. He said (via DaceOCKOP on X):

"Newcastle didn't just win today, they battered Liverpool."

The Reds dominated the clash with a 66% possession compared to Newcastle's 34%. However, Eddie Howe's side were more productive on the offensive. They created three chances and attempted 17 shots, of which six were on target. The Reds, meanwhile, created two chances and managed just two shots on target from seven attempts (via FotMob).

The loss to Newcastle United climaxed a disappointing week for Slot's side. The Merseyside club was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe reacts to EFLCup final win over Liverpool

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has claimed that his side did not perform at their best against Liverpool when both sides clashed in the league a few weeks ago. He stated that the Magpies didn't want to show the Reds their capabilities ahead of the EFL cup final.

"We didn't want to show our hand. We didn't want Liverpool to get a glimpse of us," Howe told Sky Sports (via DaveOCKOP)

Arne Slot's side had defeated the reigning Carabao Cup champions 2-0 at Anfield on February 26, courtesy of goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. Meanwhile, the two sides played a 3-3 draw when they met at St James' Park in early December.

