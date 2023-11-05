Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe responds to Mikel Arteta's 'disgrace' claim after VAR controversy in 1-0 Arsenal win

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe responded to Mikel Arteta's comments on the VAR controversy as Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Magpies on Saturday (November 4).

The Gunners fell behind to a 64th-minute Anthony Gordon goal, which was subject to three VAR checks for different incidents. Clearing all three issues, which included Joe Willock keeping the ball in play, a foul by Joelinton on Gabriel and a possible offside against the goalscorer, VAR allowed the goal to stand.

Disgusted by the decision, Arteta said after the match (via Shields Gazette):

"How the hell this goal stands? It’s incredible and I feel embarrassed. It’s an absolute disgrace that this goal stood. It’s not a goal, for many reasons, it’s not a goal."

Disagreeing with the Spanish tactician, Howe said:

"Maybe he’s seen something I haven’t. I’ve only seen it with the naked eye, live. I had no idea what was going on with the VAR checks eithers so we were in the lap of the gods really waiting like everyone else in the stadium.

"With every check it was going through, you’re thinking they’re going to find something wrong with it. It’s very bizarre to have three VAR checks but the goal was given.”

After this result, Newcastle are sixth in the Premier League, having racked up 20 points from their first 11 matches. Meanwhile, Arsenal are third (24 points) but could fall to fifth if Liverpool and Aston Villa win their respective matches today (November 5).

Eddie Howe claims Kai Havertz was lucky not to see red in 1-0 Arsenal loss to Newcastle

Eddie Howe (via Getty Images)

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe said after the 1-0 win against Arsenal that midfielder Kai Havertz could have seen red for his reckless challenge on Sean Longstaff.

In the 37th minute of the match, the German international slid in dangerously with his trailing leg, catching the Magpies' midfielder. VAR agreed with the decision from on-field referee Stuart Attwell, who booked Havertz for the challenge.

Referring to this decision, Howe said after the match (via The Football Faithful):

"We were close to the incident, I thought it was high and potentially dangerous. He was lucky to get a yellow. There was a lot of yellow cards and I don’t think there needed to be – it wasn’t a dirty game but there were a few flash points."

In the end, both sides were able to keep 11 men on the pitch despite it being a fiery contest. Five Newcastle players received yellow cards throughout the game, while Havertz received Arsenal's only booking.