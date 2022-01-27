Newcastle United considering loan move for 24-year-old Liverpool player - Reports 

According to reports, Newcastle United are set to offer a loan move to Liverpool for defender Nathaniel Phillips. The defender has barely featured for the Reds this season, making just four appearances in all competitions.

Phillips was a key member of the squad last season as the Reds struggled with injuries to their first-choice defenders. He made 20 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring and assisting one goal each.

However, since the first-choice squad is available, the Englishman has become surplus to manager Jurgen Klopp's needs.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Newcastle are looking to sign Phillips on loan in the January transfer window. The deal could also include a £15 million buy option if the Magpies are able to stay in the Premier League at the end of the season.

The Magpies have been active in the January transfer window looking for players with the cash-rich backing of their new owners. They have already signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

They have the second worst defense in the league behind Norwich City this season, conceding 43 goals already. Hence, Phillips could be a crucial signing for the Toons to strengthen their defense for the rest of the season.

Second-half of the season crucial for Liverpool and Newcastle United

Liverpool currently sit in second position, nine points behind leaders Manchester City, with a game in hand. They could reduce the gap to just six points with half the season to play.

They will need to be at the top of their game post the international break to have the hope of catching Cityzens.

They are already in the final of the Carabao Cup against Chelsea and alive in the FA Cup and the Champions League as well. But the Premier League title is something they will have their eyes set on.

They face Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup before facing Leicester City in the Premier League after the international break.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are stuck in the relegation zone, currently in 18th position. They will need to make sure they can add these signings and bolster their squad before pushing in the second half of the season.

They will desperately need their January signings to come good if they are to have any chance of staying up.

They face a crucial challenge from Everton, who are dangerously close to the drop zone, after the international break.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar