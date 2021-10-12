Newcastle United expected to spend big in January, set to target Arsenal star - Reports

Newcastle United could be set to begin their spending spree in January by signing Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette. The Magpies were recently bought out for £305 million by the Saudi Investment group.

According to Fichajes, Newcastle could look to sign Alexandre Lacazette for a bargain fee in the winter transfer window. The Frenchman's current contract with Arsenal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Newcastle have been linked with a number of top-quality players since the takeover by the Saudi Investment group including Mauro Icardi and Aaron Ramsey. The club could, however, struggle to sign such high-profile players in January and could therefore look to sign more attainable targets.

Alexandre Lacazette ended the 2020-21 season as Arsenal's top goal-scorer in the Premier League with thirteen goals in 31 appearances for the Gunners. The Frenchman has, however, fallen out of favor under Mikel Arteta this season.

Lacazette has played just twice for Arsenal in the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign. The forward is reportedly keen to leave the north London club in search of more regular first-team football.

Newcastle United are set to make multiple changes to their squad in January. Reports have suggested the club are likely to part ways with manager Steve Bruce in the coming days as the club are languishing in 19th place in the Premier League table. Frank Lampard and Antonio Conte have been linked with the managerial position at Newcastle.

Arsenal will look to sign a striker if they sell Lacazette to Newcastle United

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal spent in excess of £130 million on new signings this summer. The Gunners, however, failed to sign a forward. Alexandre Lacazette's potential sale to Newcastle United will provide the Gunners with the funds they require to sign a new striker.

The north London club have been linked with a move for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins. The England international was one of the breakout stars of the Premier League last season, as he scored 14 goals in 37 appearances in the league for Dean Smith's side.

Aston Villa spent £28 million to sign Watkins from Brentford in the summer of 2020, and are likely to demand a fee in the region of £50 million for the striker.

