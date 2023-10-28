Newcastle United eye shock move for former Manchester United star with Sandro Tonali banned - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing former Manchester United star Fred after Sandro Tonali was handed a 10-month ban for betting regulation breaches.

According to the Turkish publication Foto Mac, the 30-year-old midfielder is on the list of potential temporary replacements for Tonali at Newcastle. The aforementioned report claims that the Magpies could move for Fred in the January transfer window.

The Brazil international joined Turkish side Fenerbahce from the Red Devils this summer for €15million. Since joining his current employers, Fred has completed 13 appearances across all competitions, bagging five assists in the process.

He joined Manchester United back in 2018 from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of £47 million. The box-to-box midfielder made 213 appearances at Old Trafford, bagging 14 goals and 19 assists across all competitions.

Should Fred return to the Premier League, he would have no issues adapting to the league, given he's played in the English top tier for five seasons.

However, several reports have also linked former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves with a move to Newcastle in January. The Portuguese international, who currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, made 253 appearances for Wolves since joining the club in 2017.

It will be interesting to see if Fred does complete a return to the Premier League to replace Tonali.

Newcastle United interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay- Reports

Scott McTominay (via Getty Images)

Reports have also surfaced that Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay to replace Italy international Sandro Tonali. The latter has appeared eight times for the Magpies in the Premier League, bagging one goal.

According to TEAMtalk, McTominay is on the list of potential replacements for Tonali, a deal that will need Newcastle to cough up £40 million for the 26-year-old's services.

Lately, McTominay has been enjoying life at Old Trafford. He's scored three goals in his last two Premier League appearances, which includes two stoppage-time strikes in a thrilling 2-1 win against Brentford (October 7).

However, the Scotland international has managed just three starts in the English top flight this season. After coming through the youth system at Manchester United, McTominay has made 217 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, bagging 22 goals and five assists.

Given the midfielder's physicality and ball-carrying skills, a move for McTominay seems reasonable and in-line with Newcastle's physically demanding style of play.