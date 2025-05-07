Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak names Real Madrid superstar as best current player in the world

Newcastle United superstar Alexander Isak has named Real Madrid icon Kylian Mbappe as the current best player in the world. The Frenchman has been in impressive form for Los Blancos in his debut season.

After six permanent seasons in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer of 2024. The Frenchman had a slow start at the Bernabeu. He took time to adjust to the centre-forward position as he preferred to play on the left. However, Mbappe still contributed 36 goals and four assists in 52 outings across competitions so far this season. He also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup with Real Madrid.

In an interview with Sky Sports (h/t Madrid Xtra), Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak was asked to name the current best footballer in the world. The Swedish forward did not hesitate to name Kylian Mbappe.

"Best player in the world right now? Mbappe," he said.

Alexander Isak has also grabbed attention after maintaining his stellar form for the Magpies this season in the Premier League. The Sweden international is in high demand in the transfer market, with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal keen on signing him. Isak has scored 27 times in 40 outings across competitions this season and led Newcastle to the Carabao Cup.

When Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Kylian Mbappe should emulate his playing style as a striker at Real Madrid

Ronaldo and Mbappe (L to R) - Source: Getty

In an interview with El Chiringuito TV in February this year, Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo advised Kylian Mbappe to emulate his playing strategy as a striker at the club. He said (via First Post):

"The striker position makes it a bit difficult for Mbappe because he doesn’t know how to play as a striker, in my opinion. It’s not that he doesn’t know; it’s not his position. If I were at Real Madrid, I would teach him to play as a 9. Because I wasn’t a striker. I got used to playing as a striker. I played on the wing and people forget."

The legendary Portuguese added:

"Kylian shouldn’t be your typical striker. If I were him, I would play more or less like Cristiano Ronaldo plays as a striker."

In his first season with Los Blancos (2009-10), Cristiano Ronaldo sported the number nine shirt, much like Kylian Mbappe does now. However, he later took up his customary number seven. Ronaldo has excelled both as a striker and on the left wing at the Bernabeu.

The Portuguese talisman rightly asked Mbappe to follow his path, as the Frenchman is known to idolize Ronaldo from a young age. Although his debut season at Real Madrid hasn't turned out as successfully as expected, it can only be a matter of time before he turns things around for the club.

