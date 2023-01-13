Newcastle United forward Joelinton charged with drink-driving as he gets pulled over by police

Newcastle United forward Joelinton was arrested and charged with drink-driving after being pulled over by Northumbria Police in the early hours of Thursday morning. His court appearance later this month will coincide with the team's first Carabao Cup semi-final in 47 years.

The club has not commented on the incident despite being aware of it. Manager Eddie Howe will likely have to make a statement regarding the court case when he meets the press ahead of their weekend clash against Fulham.

Speaking to ChronicleLive, a Northumbria Police spokesman gave a statement:

“Shortly before 1.20am today (Thursday), officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant. Joelinton Casio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol. He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on January 26.”

Joelinton has been a key figure for the team since Eddie Howe took charge last season and his contribution to their success is evident. He has scored in important matches, such as Newcastle's 2-0 win against Leicester City at St James' Park on Tuesday night, to put the Magpies in the Carabao Cup semi-final. Joelinton was also named the club's player of the year last season.

The arrest and charge of Joelinton has the potential to affect Newcastle United's performance in their upcoming semi-final match. While the team will need to perform without him, he must face any consequences that may arise from his actions.

This is not only a legal issue for Joelinton but it also puts pressure on both him and his teammates as they strive toward success in the important clash against Southampton.

Paul Merson has praised Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron

Paul Merson has praised Newcastle United player Miguel Almiron for his impressive work rate this season. The team is currently in the third spot in the Premier League table, and have also secured a place in their first semi-final cup match since 2005.

Much of these results are largely due to Almiron's hard work and that of other key players. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Merson stated:

“Newcastle have been going along very nicely. They don’t concede a goal even when they don’t play well – their defence is brilliant. Miguel Almiron’s been outstanding, and he’s working very hard."

