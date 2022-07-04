Newcastle United join race to sign 25-year old Arsenal target: Reports

Newcastle United could threaten Arsenal's plans to land midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer. The Magpies have already made three signings so far. Lille centre-back Sven Botman, Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett, and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope have joined the club. Eddie Howe is planning to reinforce his midfield and is interested in bringing Tielemans to St. James' Park.

CBS Sports Golazo journalist Ben Jacobs reported that Newcastle United's interest is growing in the Arsenal target, and they could join the race for his signature. So far, the Gunners have been mentioned as serious suitors for the Belgian, along with Manchester United.

The north London club have had a long-standing interest in the Belgian, who has been linked to them for a few months now. Newcastle United delivered a significant blow to Arsenal in January this year by signing Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon for €42m and beating the Gunners to his signature.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen



Challenge for



One to watch... There is a growing feeling Newcastle could enter the Tielemans race, too. Dan Ashworth has already made enquiries.Challenge for #NUFC would be convincing Tielemans how he fits into a midfield with Joelinton, Bruno and Shelvey.One to watch... There is a growing feeling Newcastle could enter the Tielemans race, too. Dan Ashworth has already made enquiries.Challenge for #NUFC would be convincing Tielemans how he fits into a midfield with Joelinton, Bruno and Shelvey. One to watch...

They could potentially damage Mikel Arteta's hopes of signing another target. Jacobs also reported that Newcastle United Sporting Director Dan Ashworth has already enquired about the Leicester City midfielder.

However, he suggests it will be challenging for them to convince the player of his role in a midfield that contains Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, and Guimaraes.

The CBS Sports journalist earlier reported that Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Tielemans, having worked on the deal for a year. However, they have not yet placed an official bid for him.

No doubt the delay from the Gunners in closing a deal for their target has encouraged other rivals like Newcastle United to have a go at the Belgian international.

The 25-year-old, who has made 158 appearances for the Foxes and contributed 24 goals and 24 assists, has only one year left on his current contract. So Leicester City are better off cashing in on him rather than losing him next year for free.

Arsenal hold talks with representatives of Lille midfielder

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Could Amadou Onana provide solid depth to Arsenal's midfield?



#Onana #Arsenal #AFC "We all know we need experience, but when there's a hot prospect you've got to move!" 🗣️Could Amadou Onana provide solid depth to Arsenal's midfield? "We all know we need experience, but when there's a hot prospect you've got to move!" 🗣️Could Amadou Onana provide solid depth to Arsenal's midfield? 🔴#Onana #Arsenal #AFC https://t.co/0Vo7m6Z8lg

While the Emirates outfit continues to ponder whether to launch an official bid for Youri Tielemans, they stay active on other fronts. RMC journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that the Gunners have held talks with Amadou Onana, who had a great debut season with the French outfit in 2021-22.

The 6ft 5in Belgian is a defensive midfielder and is seen as a cover for Thomas Partey, who has struggled with injuries. However, Tavolieri suggests that Arsenal could face competition from unnamed London clubs.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far